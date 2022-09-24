Paget Berry Engaged: An English Tv Personality Engaged with Johana Mills

Paget Berry is an English reality TV star best known for acting in the Bravo TV series Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The yacht’s first mate is a dashing young man who describes himself as a fitness obsessive. When not sailing, he enjoys participating in outdoor games.

Under Deck’s Paget Berry, how old is she? What will Paget Berry’s net worth be in 2020? Paget Berry is she married? What Instagram does he use? Here is all the information we have on the Below Deck celebrity. Read on to find out more about Paget Berry’s background and partner as we begin with his wiki, bio, age, and height.

Early Years

The team’s first member is an Englishman named Paget Berry, who is 30 years old. He fell in love with the water at the early age of thirteen. Over the years, he has earned expertise in catamarans and sailing tournaments. At the age of 18, he started working as a deckhand, and at the age of 22, he was given the position of the first mate. Paget, who is English by birth and upbringing, has been sailing since he was thirteen. His residences have included sailing ships, catamarans, an oil barge that was turned into a house, and even a lifeboat over the years.

Read More- Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To: Tik Tok Star Zoe La Verne Is Engaged with Dawson Day

Bio of Paget Berry

English television personality Paget Berry is most recognized for her role in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht series, which debuted on February 3, 2020.

When Berry was 13 years old, he first learned to sail. Over the years, he has lived aboard a number of vessels, including catamarans, sailing yachts, an oil barge that was converted to a home, and even a lifeboat. Berry joined the crew of a 27-meter yacht in Spain when he was 18 years old. Over the course of the following three years, he traveled the whole Mediterranean, rising from deckhand to the first mate. At the age of 22, Paget accepted his first Captain role aboard a catamaran. He likes to lift weights, surf, dive, and play the guitar when he isn’t sailing.

Read More- Is Gemma Collins Engaged: Businesswoman Is Engaged to Rami Hawash

Paget Berry Engaged

Officially off the market is Paget Berry. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht actor proposed to his girlfriend Johana Mills while listening to Looking Glass’s “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” on Sunday, and the couple confirmed their engagement through Instagram on Monday.

He captioned the video, “I was incredibly fortunate to meet a ‘Harbor town gal’ last year who showed me the sights and sounds of Newport when I first arrived on a boat.

Berry remembered how quickly he fell in love with Mills. He remarked, “Mexican food was messy to consume on our first date. So I waited for Jo to use the restroom so I could eat as much as I could before she returned. She temporarily had a confused expression as to where most of the food had disappeared.

Berry continued, “For me, it was pretty much love at first sight. Jo might have took a bit longer after that first date as I ate 70% of the food—a problematic trait in a partner!”

Berry ended his post by explaining to Mills why she is the one for him in a poignant letter. Apart from food, he wrote, “Johana, there is no one I’d rather laugh, live, cry, dance, and attempt all sorts of accents with.” “I am so happy to be your fiancé and future husband. Never change. I am so proud of you and all that you are accomplishing.”

“I’m glad we share nachos 50/50 now couldn’t be luckier to be your future wife,” Berry’s now-fiancee sweetly reacted in the comment section. The reality star then responded ironically, “Oh my God, 50/50! Rather 60/40, darling”

In November 2021, the couple made the Instagram platform official. Berry showed a video of their Costa Rican adventures. This is what we have to show for our four weeks spent with this person in Costa Rica, he said. “We had a great time and can’t wait to return! The hashtag #puravida”