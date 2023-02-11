During the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pregnant Rihanna Lights up The Stage.

Congratulations my love! A$AP Rocky went to Super Bowl LVII to see Rihanna‘s halftime performance live.

Rihanna, 34, displayed her baby bulge as she entered the stage in a red costume, indicating that she is expecting her and Rocky’s second child. The rapper, who is also 34, was spotted supporting and photographing his lover on his phone.

Rocky sported a blazer with an embroidered image of Rihanna‘s tattooed hand holding an NFL football. He had a bandana over his face.

The Love On The Brain singer’s appearance at the athletic event will be her first significant performance since giving birth to her and Rocky’s unnamed kid in May 2022. The Fenty mogul told the Associated Press in November of that year that the couple will eventually use their baby’s name.

Really, we just haven’t gotten around to it yet, she said to the publication. We have only been surviving. But I suppose that putting things out there brings with it a certain amount of freedom.

One month later, Rihanna used TikTok to share the first photo of her baby boy with the public. She captioned the video of the infant laughing in his car seat, “Hacked.”

Rocky expressed his excitement for the halftime concert in a January 2023 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe before the Rude Boy songstress returned to the stage.

He remarked, “I’m very delighted that my lady is back to doing music again and doing other things, and getting back out there.” Given how inventive she is and how important the Super Bowl is, she will definitely deliver it. I’m eager. In all honesty, I’m more excited than anyone else.

After Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February 2020 that the pair were hooking up, the singers admitted in May 2021 that they were more than just buddies. Rihanna is the love of [his] life, according to Sundress rapper, who revealed this to GQ.

It’s so much better when you find The One, said Rocky. She is probably equivalent to a million of the others. I think when you know, you know. The One, she is.

Rihanna made her pregnancy announcement the following January while out for a stroll in New York City with her boyfriend. During the outing, the Barbados native exposed her growing baby belly while sporting a pink unbuttoned jacket and low-rise trousers.

Prior to giving birth, Rihanna spoke candidly about her love for L$D artists on the May 2022 cover of Vogue.

She told the site, reflecting on her lengthy relationship with Rocky, “People don’t get out of the friend zone with me very easily. Because we both know how much trouble we can get each other into, it took me some time to get over how well I know him and how well he knows me.

The Grammy winner stated that the couple’s relationship progressed to a serious level during their cross-country road trip and visit to her relatives in Barbados during the Coronavirus pandemic.

She said, “At that moment, he became my family.” My mother is quite perceptive about people. She will proceed gently after first observing. I suppose I’m the same way. Even now, she won’t even look at some of the males I’ve dated. But she instantly fell in love with him.

