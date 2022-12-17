Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Wife Melody Ehsani Have Their First Child.

Hollywood is becoming much cuter! In 2022, celebrities including Michelle Kwan, Ashley Graham, and others welcomed new life.

The Olympian concealed her pregnancy, shocking her Instagram fans on January 5 with a baby shot.

The figure skater said at the time, “I am very happy and tears of pleasure are running down my cheeks as I announce the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan. She fulfills a lifelong dream of mine—to be a mother—perfectly. Despite the fact that it seems like she has been a part of my life forever, I had trouble visualizing what she would look like.

I’m pleased I never gave up because it’s been a difficult road to parenthood (not to mention a very lengthy labor!!!). I am incredibly appreciative of all the people who helped me during this time, especially my fertility specialist, the nurses and physicians who cared for me, the friends who shared their experiences, and, of course, my family and [love], who I could not survive without.

For several months, the native Californian had been itching to flaunt her growing baby bulge. She noted that each milestone seemed both thrilling and intimidating at the same time. I was aware at every turn that I still needed to wait before I could embrace her.

The athlete quickly updated her fans by revealing the growth of her developing stomach while wearing a black sports bra and matching shorts.

As we all know, moms rule the world, I want to give my best to all the moms out there, Kwan wrote in her caption. I send love and success to anybody who is trying to get pregnant using any method, including IVF, IUI, surrogacy, adoption, and natural conception. I’m rooting for you and you’re not walking this route alone yourself.

Graham welcomed her twin son on January 7. The model, who is also Isaac’s mother, shared an Instagram Story to announce the birth of her son.

The author of A New Model stated, “[My husband], Justin [Ervin], and I are so thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby sons. They were joyful and healthy when they were born early this morning at home. I’m taking some time to recover and spend time with my husband and our three boys, but I can’t wait to tell you all more.