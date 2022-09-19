Taylour Paige Engaged: An American Actress Engaged with Jesse Williams!

Taylour Paige is a well-known African-American actress and dancer who was given the zoadic sign of Libra at birth on October 5, 1990, in Santa Monica, California, in the United States. Her parents’ names are Reginald Paige and Cheryl Boutte. Her birth name is Taylour Dominque Paige, and she follows a Christian path. Her age is 31 as of 2022, and her height is 5 feet 4 inches (1.65 m).

Life Story of Taylour Paige

Known for her roles as Ahsha Hayes in the VH1 series Hit The Floor, as well as in the movies Jean of the Joneses (2016), White Boy Rick (2018), Zola (2020), Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Boogie Nights, Taylour Paige is an American actor and dancer (2021). Her performance in Zola earned her a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead.

Paige was raised in Inglewood, a Californian neighbourhood of Los Angeles. She started her training at Katnap in Venice, Westside Ballet Academy, and later spent two summers in Washington, D.C., at the Kirov Academy of Ballet. In 2001, she was accepted as a student by well-known choreographer Debbie Allen. The following year, she went for an Allens Pearl audition. Allen brought Stan Rogow, a television producer, to an Alex in Wonderland rehearsal.

In 2008, Taylour attended and completed her studies at St. Bernard Catholic High School in Playa del Rey. In 2010, she became a member of the Los Angeles Laker Girls professional cheerleading squad. She stayed with them for three months before departing to complete her schooling and pursue an acting career. In a Fox Sports segment about the creation of the 2011 Laker Girls Calendar, Taylour was mentioned as a Laker Girl. She is also a Loyola Marymount University bachelor’s degree holder.

Career

In addition to others, Taylour Paige has been in commercials for Transamerica, Best Buy, McDonald’s, an Adidas print ad, and a Just Dance 3 interstitial.

She has also had appearances in the VH1 TV show “Hit the Floor” and on the song “We Cry Together” from Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

In the 2018 American biographical murder-drama movie “White Boy Rick,” she played the character “Cathy.” The next year, she contributed to a few episodes of the television programme “The Baxters.”

The world premiere of her most recent movie, “Zola,” took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. She portrays the lead in the movie directed by Janicza Bravo, which was based on a popular Twitter thread about a stripper’s crazy road journey to Florida.

In order to prepare for the role, she caught up with Zola and spent a month learning pole dancing in a real strip club called “Crazy Girls Strip Club.”

Young Children and Education

Taylour Paige Engaged

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Taylour Paige shared a picture of herself and her significant other holding up a ring, perhaps confirming that she had become engaged. Tiffany and Co. was mentioned in the caption by the actress.

Paige has been dating Jesse Williams, an American actress, model, and activist, from “Grey’s Anatomy” since May 2019. Previously she had been married to Mark Rodriguez. The couple, however, split after a few years of dating. Taylour also dated Kyle dePinna.

“What the heck?” Written by Paige “When you showed there, I realised that my preferred method had always been the best because it is also your method.

The photos show Paige hugging her partner and going to a Kendrick Lamar performance. It’s unclear who Paige’s current partner is, but it’s obvious that she’s looking forward to their future together.

After appearing in the new short film We Cry Together, directed by Kendrick Lamar and based on the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song of the same name, Paige appears to be making an announcement.

In my opinion, this short video is more than just a movie; it’s an experience that lets you see into the lives of a couple while also reflecting on the sounds of the outside world. Arguments with your brother or those you have online… Paige told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t think there’s a container for it; it simply is.

In a Netflix sequel to Beverly Hills Cop, Paige will also star alongside Eddie Murphy. In the United States, 31-year-old Taylour Paige works as both a dancer and an actress. She most recently broke up with Jesse Williams in 2021.

Among the movies she has worked on are Jean of the Joneses, White Boy Rick, Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Boogie. She rose to fame after playing Ahsha Hayes in the VH1 television programme Hit the Floor.

She won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for her portrayal of Zola’s protagonist in the American actress’ performance.

In her most recent project with Kendrick Lamar, Paige made her debut as a rapper. On Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Mr. Morale’s most recent album, Taylour, and Lamar collaborated on the song “We Cry Together.”

She does not currently have any plans to pursue music or rap more seriously, despite the positive reception her debut collaboration has received online.