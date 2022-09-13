Where to Watch Red Table Talk: Is It Streaming on Facebook Watch?

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and Jada’s mother Gammy participate in Red Table Talk, a real-talk conversation programme.

The series, which premiered in 2018 on Facebook Watch, has featured a variety of famous people openly discussing their lives, including Jada’s husband Will Smith, Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo, singer Toni Braxton, Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer and Tallulah, Matthew McConaughey, Venus and Serena Williams, and many others.

The show, which is currently in its fifth season, has garnered accolades for its candid talks in episodes including “Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Sex,” “How Gun Violence Affects Women,” and “Facing Addiction,” and it has earned a Daytime Emmy award for “Outstanding Talk Show: Informative.”

Watch Red Table Talk Online

Facebook Watch, a video-on-demand platform run by Meta Platforms, is where Red Table Talk may be viewed.

Red Table Talk episodes are published when?

On Wednesdays, each episode is made available.

What topic will Red Table Talk’s next episode cover?

The Fifth Season of Red Table Talk, Which Has Five Episodes, Is Currently Online

A message from Pinkett Smith was displayed after a blank screen in the first episode, which premiered a few weeks after Jada’s husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

According to the letter, the Smith family has been concentrating on profound healing in light of everything that has transpired in recent weeks. When the time comes, some of the research into our recovery will be discussed around the table.

The message went on to say: “Until then… The table will continue exposing itself to potent, energising, and healing testimony like those of our incredibly impressive first visitor.”

Janelle Monáe was interviewed on the following episode to promote her new book, Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer. During the conversation, she discussed her motivation for coming out later in life.

In the second episode, Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin talked openly about their anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, and other mental health conditions. Ireland shared how her early memories of her parents’ public divorce with Alec Baldwin affected her, and Basinger talked about how she had to relearn how to drive after developing agoraphobia.

The mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who committed suicide earlier this year, April Simpkins, was interviewed in episode 3, and Jada Pinkett Smith spoke with Ayleen Charlotte, a victim of the so-called “Tinder Swindler,” and Rachel DeLoache Williams, a former friend of Anna Sorokin who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey, in episode 4.

Where to Watch Red Table Talk

Dominic Dupont, the nephew of actor Michael K. Williams, who passed away from a heroin overdose last year, and comedian Kate Quigley discussed the narcotic Fentanyl in the fifth episode.

