Who Is Alyssa Lang Engaged To: An American Host Engaged with Trevor Sikkema

Alyssa Lang has been an American host, anchor, and reporter for SEC Network since the summer of 2018. She also co-hosts the shows Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang and Thinking Out Loud. SEC Network college football and basketball sideline reporter, presented by regions.

She hosts SEC Now, sharing anchor duties with network regulars Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah. Alyssa also co-hosts ESPN Radio’s Primetime with NFL expert Field Yates, which airs on Sundays during the NFL season.

Lang spent two seasons as a sports anchor and reporter for First Coast News in Jacksonville before joining ESPN and the SEC Network. During her time in Florida, she also worked at WLTX in Columbia and South Carolina, covering South Carolina, Clemson, the Carolina Panthers, and other sports.

Alyssa has also worked for SPEED TV, GamecockCentral.com, and Charlotte’s WCNC. She earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina in 2015.

Biography of Alyssa Lang

Alyssa Lang is an American journalist who presently works as a host, anchor, and reporter on SEC Network. She joined the network in the summer of 2018, and in the summer of 2019, she signed a new deal. Alyssa Lang is the host of Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang and Thinking Out Loud Presented by Regions, as well as an SEC Network college football and basketball sideline reporter.

Read More- Celine Dion Engaged: A Famous Canadian Singer Is Engaged with René Angélil

Education of Alyssa Lang

Alyssa is a well-educated and well-qualified woman. She attended South Carolina University after graduating primary and secondary education. In 2015, Alyssa earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina.

Read More- Kimberly J. Brown Engaged: A Famous Soap Opera Actress Is Engaged with Daniel Kountz

Espn Alyssa Lang Wikipedia

Alyssa presently works for SEC Network as a host, anchor, and reporter. She joined the network in the summer of 2018, and in the summer of 2019, she signed a new deal. She is the host of Alyssa Lang’s Out of Pocket and Thinking Out Loud. Presented by Regions, as well as an SEC Network college football and basketball sideline reporter.

Alyssa is also one of the anchors of SEC Now, rotating anchor responsibilities with network veterans Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah. During the NFL season, she co-hosts ESPN Radio’s Primetime on Sundays with NFL insider Field Yates.

Alyssa spent two seasons as a sports anchor and reporter at First Coast News in Jacksonville before joining ESPN and SEC Network. She formerly worked in the Sunshine State at WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina, where she covered South Carolina, Clemson, the Carolina Panthers, and other topics. Alyssa has also worked for SPEED TV, GamecockCentral.com, and WCNC in Charlotte.

Read More- Margaret Qualley Engaged: An American Actress Is Engaged with Jack Antonoff!

Who Is Alyssa Lang Engaged To

When it comes to her romantic inbounds as a media figure, Alyssa Lang wants her own private zone. Trevor Sikkema, on the other hand, is an open secret about her. Trevor, her boyfriend, works as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter for PewterReport.com.

Despite the fact that their relationship history is unknown, they appear to be having a good time in their love lives. The couple first shared an Instagram selfie together in March 2019, signifying the beginning of their blossoming romance. Alyssa appeared with Trevor on his special birthday, March 25, 2019, and they enjoyed a memorable moment.

She also wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, sending a snapshot of herself with her head on his shoulder. She characterised Trevor as “the coolest person on the earth” with an infectious smile. Since then, the couple has been spotted together, demonstrating the hazards of romance.

Similarly, on September 18, 2019, the couple was seen in a boat having a P.D.A. moment, signalling that their relationship is still on its journey to love and harness heaven.

Despite being in the midst of their courtship, the couple has yet to declare their plans to marry. It’s also unclear whether Alyssa regards his love interest as her future husband.

Nonetheless, she adores the optimum ounces of love proportions with her partner, Trevor Sikkema. She also presided over her friend’s wedding ceremony.