Who Is Becca Kufrin Engaged To? The Stars of Bachelor Nation, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, Have Gotten Engaged!

Rebecca Kufrin, also referred to as Becca Kufrin, is an American publicist and television personality best known for playing the winning contestant on the 22nd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the main character in the 14th season of The Bachelorette, the show’s spin-off.

Early life

Mother Jill Kufrin and father Steve Kufrin welcomed Rebecca into the world on April 3, 1990, in Benson, Minnesota. In Prior Lake, Minnesota, she was reared alongside her older sister Emily. Her father passed away from brain cancer when Rebecca was 19 years old, and her mother overcame breast cancer.

After completing her high school education at Prior Lake High School in 2008, Rebecca went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where she also received her degree in 2012.

Becca Kufrin’s Career

After completing her study and receiving her degree from Minnesota State University, Becca began working at Skyya Communications, a significant technological public relations firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After that, she took a break from her work to participate in the 22nd season of the reality television series The Bachelor, which starred Arie Luyendyk Jr. Kufrin advanced to the season’s final three, and when her ex-boyfriend Ross Jirgl showed up in Peru, he got down on one knee and proposed to her.

At the end of the season, she was declared the winner despite turning down the proposal. But Rebecca was ditched by Aria in favor of the runner-up Lauren Burnham before the season had even completed airing.

Who Is Becca Kufrin Engaged To?

Remember when Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs started dating on Bachelor in Paradise (more specifically, after the show) and you thought it was adorable but you wondered how long it would last? They are engaged, thus the answer is: forever! After dating Thomas for over a year (BiP was recorded last summer! ), Becca proposed to him. She announced the happy news on Instagram and shared some adorable details about the gesture.

On Instagram, she wrote, “In the ultimate narrative twist…HE SAID YES.” We have been keeping this a secret only between us and our immediate family and friends for a while, but we can’t wait to share it with everyone! I’ve finally met the person who will be my driver for life and who cheers my heart up every single day. Thanks for making me the happiest gal alive, Tommy, I can’t wait to do it all with you. To the moon and back, I adore you. The apex UNO reversal card/power move, Thomas wrote in the meantime. It has a nice ring to it: you keeping me on my toes for the rest of my life. Boops forever, cheers!

On BiP, Becca and Thomas developed a bond, but she discontinued their relationship there. Off-screen, though, they reconciled. We had to explore it on our own, away from the cameras, when we got back, but at that precise moment, I think that changed everything for me, she stated on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast (via Us Weekly). I would say that someone would have to want to keep a relationship with me tooth and nail since I have never really had someone fight for it. I’m overjoyed for these two!

Personal life

Rebecca has made several appearances on episodes of the Bachelor series. Ross Jirgl, who even made an appearance in Peru when he proposed to Rebecca but she turned him down, was her boyfriend before she made her television debut. She eventually became engaged to Arie Luyendyk, who later dumped her for season’s runner-up Lauren Burnham.

She was made the Bachelorette in 2018 and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen at the conclusion of the season. The couple did, however, declare that their engagement was over in September 2020. She has no romantic relationships and is not seeing anyone right now.