Who Is Jeanine Pirro Engaged To? Let’s Dig Into the Actress Hide Love Story!

Judge Jeanine Pirro is an American judge, author, and television personality. In 1975, Pirro was appointed assistant district attorney for Westchester County. She later became the first woman to preside as a judge in Westchester County Court.

She was appointed Westchester County’s first female district attorney in 1993. For her work as the New York State Commission on Domestic Violence Fatalities’ Chair, Jeanine received a lot of media attention.

Career

Pirro was appointed Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County by District Attorney Carl Vergari in 1975. In 1977, Pirro asked Vergari to submit an application for a grant that would enable local D.A. offices to set up domestic violence divisions.

In 1978, Vergari appointed Pirro as head of the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Bureau after doing as Jeanine requested and his agency receiving one of the grants. After beating Democratic candidate Lawrence D. Lenihan and Right to Life Party opponent August C. Nimphius, Jr., Jeanine left her position as Assistant District Attorney in November 1990 to become a judge of the Westchester County Court.

Who Is Jeanine Pirro Engaged To

Judge Jeanine Pirro is currently in a relationship. According to media reports, Anthony is Judge Jeanine Pirro‘s fiancé. But she continues to keep her mystery man hidden from view. She was previously married to Albert Pirro in 1975, notwithstanding this. The sad news is that the couple divorced in 2013.

Albert was then a well-known independent businessman. Albert, the ex-husband of Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro, was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in the last weeks of his administration after being found guilty in 2000 of misrepresenting $1.2 million in personal costs as work expenses. Judge Jeanine Pirro had two kids with her ex-husband, and it seems like they are all doing well.

Personal Life

After meeting at Albany Law School, Jeanine wed Albert J. Pirro Jr. in 1975. Cristine was born on June 23, 1985, and Alexander was born on March 23, 1989, to the couple. A Florida woman accused Albert of being the father of her kid in the early 1980s in 2005; after DNA testing supported her claims, Albert was required to begin providing child support in 1998.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York indicted Albert in February 1999 on four counts of tax evasion, one count of conspiracy, and 28 counts of filing a false tax return after he concealed more than $1 million of his personal income from 1988 to 1997 by labeling it as business expenses.

While participating with Albert in a press conference the day of the indictment, Jeanine referred to the probe as “intrusive and nasty.” Albert was found guilty of 23 of the offenses in June 2000. A few months later, he was handed a sentence of 29 months in federal prison; but, because he relinquished his right to appeal, the judge was a little lenient with him.

After serving his 17-month sentence, Albert was freed, and toward the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, in January 2021, Trump pardoned him. In 2007, Jeanine and Albert divorced, and it became official in 2013.