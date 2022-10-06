Who Is Norman Reedus Engaged To: An American Actor Engaged with Diane Kruger

Norman Mark Reedus (born January 6, 1969) is an American actor and model. He currently stars as Daryl Dixon in the AMC horror drama series The Walking Dead, and has previously appeared as Murphy MacManus in the films The Boondock Saints (1999) and The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009), as Scud in Marvel’s Blade II (2002), Marco in Deuces Wild (2002), and in his AMC TV show Ride with Norman Reedus.

He has appeared in numerous films and television series, as well as modelled for major fashion designers (including Prada in the 1990s). Reedus also provided motion capture and voice acting for the primary character Sam Porter in the video game Death Stranding (2019).

Early Life

On January 6, 1969, Norman Mark Reedus was born in Hollywood, Florida. He is of Italian, English, Irish, and Scottish ancestry. He briefly attended Bethany College in Kansas when he was younger. He also worked at a Harley-Davidson shop in Venice, California. While living in California, he participated in several shows as a painter, photographer, sculpture, and video artist.

Reedus made his acting debut in the play “Maps for Drowners” at the Tiffany Theater on Sunset Boulevard. He got the job while at a party in Los Angeles, when someone approached him and asked if he wanted to appear in a play.

Acting Career

Reedus made his feature film debut as Jeremy in “Mimic” (1997). He also played Murphy MacManus in the 1999 film “The Boondock Saints,” which he repeated in the sequel film “The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day” (2009). Other films in which he has appeared include “Blade II” (2002), “Red Canyon” (2008), “Hello Herman” (2013), “Pandorum,” “The Conspirator,” “Iron Man: Rise of Technovore,” “Sunlight Jr.,” “Pawn Shop Chronicles,” “Air,” “Sky,” and “Triple 9.” He also appeared as Nate, Paige’s boyfriend, in the WB fantasy drama series “Charmed” (played by Rose McGowan).

Reedus debuted as Daryl Dixon in the AMC horror thriller “The Walking Dead” in 2010. He has remained in this job through Season 10, which is set to end in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is based on the same-named comic book series and follows a group of survivors in a world overrun with zombies, their battles to survive and combat the zombies, as well as conflict among the humans themselves. Daryl Dixon was developed particularly for Reedus after showrunners were impressed by his audition for the character Merle Dixon.

Daryl Dixon was only a recurring character throughout the first season of the programme, but he was promoted to a full-time role in later seasons, eventually taking over as the show’s main protagonist beginning in season 9. He was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the show, and he actually won a Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best TV Supporting Actor in 2015.

Who Is Norman Reedus Engaged To

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are engaged, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Kruger, 45, and Reedus, 52, met on the set of the 2015 film Sky. They promoted the picture together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their affair in March 2017.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in May 2018 that Kruger was pregnant with the couple’s first child after the actress ignited pregnancy rumors during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier that month by wearing a number of loose-fitting ensembles.

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their first child, a girl, in November of that year, according to PEOPLE. (The Walking Dead star has a 21-year-old son, Mingus, from a previous relationship with Helena Christensen.)

When asked about the engagement, the couple’s representatives remained silent. The pair has always kept their relationship private, and this has extended to their daughter by keeping details of her birth private, including her name and precise birthday.

Reedus provided a rare insight into the couple’s family time with their 212-year-old daughter in July when he posted a snapshot of the trio out for a stroll on his Instagram account.

In the photograph, the actor is seen carrying their daughter on his shoulders as Kruger walks in front of them, pushing a stroller.

That same month, Kruger posted an Instagram selfie of herself and Reedus at the beach with the caption, “US #5 @bigbaldhead.”

While the couple is discreet about their toddler, they do occasionally share images of her that do not show her face. In honour of Father’s Day this year, Kruger shared two photographs of Reedus with his daughter on Instagram with the statement, “We U Papa Happy Father’s Day to the one with the kindest heart.”

Reedus also received a tribute from Christensen, 52, at the time, which featured a photo of the actor holding hands with his daughter during a stroll with Mingus.

“Happy Father’s Day to the father of our kid (and his lil sis),” Christensen captioned the image, adding, “We raised a good one.” Kruger revealed to PEOPLE in 2019 that her daughter with Reedus is growing up to be quite the character.

“She’s not really a girlie, she’s kind of a male,” the actress explained, adding that she’s still saving some Chanel for her kid. “I’ll say having a girl is enjoyable. That’s something I like as well.”