Who Is Sarah Hyland Engaged To? Watch Sarah Hyland of Modern Family Announce Her Long-Awaited Wedding Here

American model and actress Sarah Hyland. Despite playing the role of Haley Dunphy in the popular comedy “Modern Family,” Hyland is an accomplished actor with a long list of other roles to her name. She has received numerous honors, prizes, and accolades throughout her career for the various parts she has played in movies and television shows.

Sarah Hyland Early Life

On November 24th, 1990, in Manhattan, New York City, Sarah Jane Hyland was born. Sarah was always destined for a career in the entertainment sector because her parents were both actors. Ian, her brother, is likewise an actor. When she was just four years old, she started her own acting career, lending her voice to numerous projects and landing spots in television advertisements.

Sarah Hyland Career

Sarah Hyland had already made a name for herself in the acting industry before she landed her enduring part in “Modern Family.” She landed her first significant film role as Howard Stern’s daughter in “Private Parts” when she was just seven years old. This resulted in a second appearance in the movie “Object of My Affection.”

After that, she appeared in the soap opera “Another World” in 1999 as a follow-up. Sarah was learning different dance styles at this time, along with vocal training. She was able to succeed in the theater because of this, and at the age of 11, she appeared on stage in a production of “Annie” in New Jersey. Hyland made appearances on programs like “Law & Order: Trial by Jury,” “Law & Order: Falcone,” “Touched by an Angel,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” during this time.

Who Is Sarah Hyland Engaged To

Their year is now! Sarah Hyland, a former member of Modern Family, and Wells Adams, a bartender from Bachelor in Paradise, predict 2022 will be the year they wed. The 2019-engaged couple’s wedding has been delayed twice by COVID, but their long wait is almost over, according to a New Year’s Eve message. Together, Hyland and Adams welcomed the end of 2021 with some amusing pictures and a vow that their wedding will finally take place in the coming year. Numerous celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez, used social media to welcome the new year by looking back on 2021 and expressing their aspirations for 2022. However, given the excitement around her upcoming wedding, Sarah Hyland’s post might rank as one of the most thrilling for followers. See the Instagram post in the section below:

The fun-loving couple posed suggestively in front of a black-and-gold backdrop while the actress donned a plunging beaded and jeweled dress and her partner looked dapper in a gray suit. She referred to the coming year as “2022: The one where they finally get married,” echoing a Friends comedy line. The two have been dating since the bartender crept into the sitcom star’s direct messages in 2017.

Two years later, in July 2019, Wells Adams proposed to Sarah Hyland, and the two later decided to get married in August 2020. We all know what happened in 2020, though, and Hyland and Adams decided to wait to get married until their entire family could arrive safely. They planned a cute (and hilarious) photo shoot to commemorate their upcoming nuptials, which were scheduled for the summer of 2021.

They realized right away that the pandemic would cause problems for a lot longer than any of us had hoped, and in January 2021, Wells Adams discussed his engagement and impending wedding with Bachelor Nation on the podcast Click Bait. He explained how his fiancé’s health has influenced their caution:

She has a weakened immune system. She has a very weakened immune system as a result of having undergone a kidney transplant since she must take medication to prevent her body from rejecting the new kidney. As a result, we need to be much more cautious about the epidemic than most individuals our age.