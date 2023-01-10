Who Is Shemar Moore Dating? The Criminal Minds Star Expecting 1st Child!

Hollywood hottie Successful actor Shemar Moore, 52, is recognised for his work in a variety of TV roles. Many are familiar with him from his roles as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds or from his performances on the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Shemar does, however, frequently spend time with his loved ones while he is not working on the set of popular shows. He just revealed that he and his partner, are expecting their first child on January 9, 2023.

The actor from Criminal Minds informed his admirers by posting the adorable video on Instagram. It didn’t take long for his followers to start sending him a barrage of well wishes. The star also disclosed the child’s gender and due date.

EARLY LIFE

It is not exaggeration to say that Shemar Moore had an unusual upbringing. He was born in Oakland, California, but only spent around half of his first year of life there, as he stated in a 2013 “Shemar Moore Unplugged” interview. His mother was able to find employment as a teacher in Europe after his mixed-race parents—his father is Black and mother is White—divorced when he was still a little child. So, at the age of six months, Moore left the nation and lived abroad until he was six and a half years old. The future celebrity spent the next three years in Denmark, where they originally resided.

Moore speculated that the reason the word “flytte” is the only Danish word that he can still recall is because “my mother was kicking my behind and trying to get me to do this and that, and she was always saying, “Flytte, flytte, flytte Shemar, flytte” — for whatever reason I remember the word flytte,” he recalled.

When Moore was granted admission to Santa Clara University on a baseball scholarship, he was able to heed his mother’s counsel to pursue his degree while pursuing his MLB goals. He admitted to BET, “I was on the road to being a professional baseball player, but I got hurt in college. He told The Boston Globe that this is when he started modelling.

I was progressing gradually in the model-commercial side, he claimed. He started drawing on his theatre background as he set his sights on making the move to acting after scoring modelling jobs for the catalogues of companies like Macy’s, Sears, and International Male. Shemar Moore headed to Hollywood after he made the decision to pursue acting.

Coming to his dating life, Shemar Moore has dated several women throughout the years but Halle Berry was his first true love. Moore started dating Halle Berry in the late 1990s, when she was just finishing up a public divorce from baseball player David Justice.

Shemar Moore first met singer Toni Braxton when he was chosen to appear in the music video for her popular song “How Many Ways” in 1993, a few years before starting a relationship with Halle Berry.

Rumors that Shemar Moore was a secret gay guy started to spread sometime in the course of his career. In response to such rumours, he so to say set the record straight in a BET interview. “I just find it all to be absurd. He declared, “If you’re homosexual, you’re gay. “I’m not, and I’m quite content with who I am. I also adore women, and I know that. I’ve dated quite a few of them.

He issued a challenge, further demonstrating his own sexuality. Send your girlfriend to my house for the weekend and see what happens if you think I’m homosexual, he boasted.

Likewise Shemar has always been in news for dating models and co-stars from the industry. He had a relationship with 35-year-old actress Anabelle Acosta from Quantico before he started dating the expectant mother. From 2018 until 2021, Shemar and Anabelle were together before they broke up.

Read More: Dating History of the “Twilight” Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson!

WHO IS SHEMAR MOORE DATING NOW?

However, It comes as no surprise that the charming 52-year-old is dating a gorgeous brunette. His current girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is a Wilhelmina-signed model. In addition to being 39 years old and expecting her first child with Shemar, Jesiree is also an experienced mother of three children.

Jesiree is an actor in addition to being a model and mother. Both the Netflix original series Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love and the 2018 film Solver include Shemar’s new love. She has also made appearances on CSI: NY, Hawaii Five-0, and the cult favourite True Blood.

On November 27, 2022, the stunning mother shared a detailed post on her Instagram account regarding her children. Jesiree sent a birthday tribute for her 5-year-old daughter Charlie on social media. “You entered my life five years ago and transformed it in a way I never knew I needed… And I’m grateful I’ll never have to experience life without you again,” she wrote in the caption of the adorable video.

Read More: Riverdale’ Cast’s Dating History Through the Years.

THE BABY BLUES

Similarly, Shemar showed up with his happiness on January 9, 2023. The S.W.A.T actor shared a video from the gender reveal celebration he and Jesiree hosted on Instagram. “Mama is smiling in Heaven… Miracles do occur. The BEST phase of my life is about to begin” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore)

A helicopter swooped over their loved ones during the celebration to announce the couple’s pregnancy with a baby girl by shooting out pink tinted powder. The excited expecting father held up a green t-shirt with the words “Girl Dad” scrawled across it toward the end of the video.

The same day actor shared the wonderful news with Jennifer Hudson, a 41-year-old actress, on her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. My name is Shemar Moore. I’m 52 and a half,” he said. Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, is currently in heaven.

On February 8, which marks the three-year anniversary of her passing, I’m going to fulfil one of her wishes. Because Shemar Moore will soon become a father in real life.