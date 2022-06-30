Who Is Sophia Bush Engaged To? Sophia Bush Publicizes Grant Hughes’ Engagement!

Sophia Bush is an American actress, director, and public relations representative. Brooke Davis, the character she played on “One Tree Hill,” was the part that made Sophia Bush a household name. As Erin Lindsay, a police detective on the popular NBC series “Chicago P.D.” Some of her other notable 2007 roles include “John Tucker Must Die” and “The Narrows,” all of which starred her. She’s also a social activist and humanitarian.

Sophia Bush Early Life

Bush was born on July 8, 1982, to a single mother in Pasadena, California. As a result of her father’s work, Charles is a well-known advertising and beauty photographer who owns a photography studio. Volleyball was her primary sport of choice at Westridge School for Girls. Her participation in a play, on the other hand, was required for scholastic purposes. In the years following graduation in 2000, she pursued an acting career as a result of her involvement with the theater arts program.

Sophia Bush Career

In 2002, Bush appeared with Ryan Reynolds in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,” her big-screen debut. Later, she appeared in small roles on sitcoms like “Nip/Tuck,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and others. She landed the character of Brooke Davis in the WB television series “One Tree Hill” in 2003 after trying out for the part. Her nine-year tenure on the show made her a well-known face in the public eye.

For example, she graced the covers of numerous high-profile publications, including Lucky magazine as well as Maxim, Glamour, and InStyle. Even though the show ended in 2012, she had the opportunity to direct a few last-season episodes, as well. In 2007, Bush appeared alongside Brittney Snow and Jesse Metcalfe in the film “John Tucker Must Die”. The movie was a huge hit, grossing over $60 million worldwide, and Bush was honored with a Teen Choice Award for Best Comedy Movie Actress.

The Hitcher remake and “The Narrows” independent film followed, with Bush appearing in all three over the course of the next few years. Additionally, Bush was awarded the Choice Movie Female Breakout Star and the Choice Movie After Actress in the Horror/Thriller category for her performance in “The Hitcher” at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards. She received the Vail Film Festival’s Rising Star Award after a great year.

Who Is Sophia Bush Engaged To

Actress Sophia Bush and her fiance, Grant Hughes, have announced their engagement. Hughes proposed to the former CW actor on a boat in Lake Como in August 2021, and she shared a picture of the moment on Instagram. Apparently, being your favorite person’s favorite person is the nicest feeling on Earth, as she wrote on social media. “#YES.” The actress also thanked Como Classic Boats and photography company Bottega 53 for helping prepare and record the broad gesture, which she described as “the most incredible, poignant surprise of my life.” Bush said, “My heart….” “It erupts.”

Six weeks later, at the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, the soon-to-be newlyweds walked their first red carpet together as husband and wife. “I find it amusing. According to the podcast host: “I think that, as an adult, when you realize what mental health is and you know all of the things that we have learned, as individuals, you always hear that marriage is work, but it demands effort.” As a result, when we announced our engagement, I glanced around and wondered, “Why didn’t anyone warn me how lovely and pure this would be?” Just because it’s a special time, I’m savoring it to the fullest. I’m sure there are many more experiences to come.”

Sophia Bush Past Relationship

Former One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray proposed to Bush in 2004. They wed in 2005, but five months later, they announced their divorce. Despite Bush’s efforts to annul the marriage, the couple was granted divorce in December 2006. Bush was romantically involved with Jon Foster for two years, from 2006 to 2007.

Although they split up in 2009, she dated another “One Tree Hill” co-star at the time, James Lafferty. Barack Obama and Austin Nichols had been dating for several years before Bush broke it off with Nichols in 2012. In 2013, Bush began a long-distance relationship with Dan Fredinburg, which terminated amicably in 2014. While dating Jesse Lee Soffer from “Chicago PD,” she also had a relationship with her co-star. Grant Hughes, a wealthy businessman, has been dating former President George W. Bush since 2020.