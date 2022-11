With the first trailer for 1923, the second prequel, and the second chapter in the Dutton family saga, Paramount offered the show’s rabid fans of the franchise an early holiday gift with the release of the Yellowstone season 5 premiere. }).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });

A new generation of Duttons will be introduced in the movie 1923 (formerly titled “1932”) by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren).

The first season of the show will focus on the early 20th century when the mountain west and the Dutton family who called it home were affected by pandemics, a record drought, the repeal of Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Game of Thrones fan Jerome Flynn will all appear in the film 23 in addition to Ford and Mirren.

True followers of the Dutton family history, however, were more enthused about a recognizable voice narrating the trailer than they were about casting superstars like Mirren and Ford in the starring roles.

In the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, they became used to hearing a young, soft-spoken voice reading Taylor Sheridan’s lovely lines. The voiceover of Elsa (played by breakout sensation Isabel May) was the ultimate center of that series during its brief run because it captivated you with her whispers, her prose, and her feeling of impending peril.

Elsa was diagnosed with a fatal infection, just like so many explorers and frontiersmen on her family’s journey, and those who had enjoyed watching this generation of Dutton’s eldest and only daughter carve a familiar Dutton-woman path of strength, passion, and defiance were understandably devastated when she passed away.

Early in the season, Elsa informed the audience that she would indeed pass away. Since Elsa’s smokey and eerie voice was telling the story of different generations of her family this time, many spectators must have felt as though they were touched from beyond the dead.

She mentioned how the Dutton family has always been plagued by violence. How it followed them all the way from the Scottish Highlands and Dublin’s slums to the new nation and Montana, where they would eventually carve out their empire.

What does Elsa’s reappearance imply, though? Could she be the enduring link connecting all Dutton generations in America? Elsa was written by Sheridan in an incredibly stunning way, and the author/creator has acknowledged how much he really connected with the Dutton struggle through the young female lead.

Having Elsa narrate the trailer has a terrible and reassuring quality as if her fate and the tragic fate of so many Duttons over the course of their 150-year stay on the property are inevitable.

This would hint that viewers will hear Elsa’s voice in more than just the trailer. Fans obviously hope that this means Isabel May, and by extension, Elsa, will somehow guide us on this new adventure in 1923 and possibly even into the final season of the modern-day Yellowstone if the upcoming season is, in fact, the final one.