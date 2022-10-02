Zeke Smith Engaged: A Famous Reality Star Is Engaged with Nico Santos

New York-based asset manager Zeke Smith gained widespread attention in 2017 after appearing on the hit reality show Survivor. His appearances on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers are noteworthy. He and Hali Ford were on Survivor: Game Changers. He was named one of the top 16 high school debaters in the country while still in high school.

Among the famous people in our database, 31-year-old Zeke Smith stands out.

Author’s Life: Zeke Smith

Popular Reality Star Zeke Smith was born in the United States on January 25, 1988. New York City-based asset manager who shot to fame as a contestant on Survivor in 2017. His appearances on Millennials vs. Gen X and Game Changers were back-to-back. Astrologers have determined that Zeke Smith’s star sign is Aquarius. He started dating fellow cast member Hannah Shapiro. After coming out, he started dating actor Nico Santos.

Throughout His Time in The Workforce, Zeke Smith

Zeke Smith used to manage assets but is now a stand-up comedian, activist, and author. He also participated as an advisor and interviewed for the Netflix documentary. Currently, trans people are only able to live their lives on screens.

Zeke, though, makes his living primarily through his comic writing. His time was primarily spent on scripts for comedic movies. He has won or placed highly in writing contests such as Final Draft Big Break, Slamdance, and Screencraft without receiving any payment for his efforts.

Zeke finds great satisfaction in motivating others via the sharing of tales he has written. With a background in theatre, debate, and improvisation, Zeke is adept at communicating concepts that educate and inspire through a captivating blend of presence, argument, and comedy.

According to his bio, Zeke attended Harvard University and graduated with a master’s degree in philosophy of religion. Bible interpretation and queer-friendly theology were the main topics of his research.

Engaged Zeke Smith

A total of four years after the first meeting at the GLAAD Media Awards, Zeke Smith popped the question to Nico Santos right there in the spotlight.

The Survivor star, 34, surprised the Superstore actress, 42, by proposing on April 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. His heartbreaking proposal brought the crowd to its feet as he got down on one knee. After Nico said yes, Zeke popped the question and slipped the ring on his finger.

“This time, he gave a positive response. I know I’m one of the luckiest people alive because “At a later time, Zeke posted to Instagram. “Dear @glaad and @tiffanyandco, I cannot express how much I appreciate the enchantment you’ve created.”

Nic shared his shock in an Instagram post of his own, saying, “As for me, I said affirmatively. @zekerchief, you’ll always be the one and only person I love unconditionally.” On his Instagram Story, the Crazy Rich Asians actor said he was “still processing” the proposal, posting a footage of it and accompanying it with several crying and heart emoticons.

Friends and colleagues of the couple, who began dating in 2018, flooded their social media posts with congratulations after they announced their engagement, with well-known names such as Bobby Berk, Stephanie Beatriz, Ken Jeong, Henry Golding, America Ferrera, Awkwafina, Ronnie Chieng, and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose leaving messages of support such as “Congratulations!” “Heartfelt congratulation!!!! That’s really sweet; may there be many more like it for you both!”

Everyone in the Superstore family, where Nico works, also offered their best wishes. Actor George Salazar posted Nico’s Instagram Story to his Instagram Story and said, “The happiness they share makes my heart sing. Congrats, @nicosantos and @zekerchief!”

Lauren Ash, an actor, gave her readers a another perspective on the proposal in her article by writing, “I’ll be here, watching this on loop while wiping away tears, if anyone needs me. Well done, @NicoSantos and @Zekerchief! Both of you are incredibly special to me. (Three emojis)”

An unexpected engagement party for Nico Santos and Zeke Smith occurred at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. Smith, a two-time “Survivor” competitor, proposed to Santos onstage during the event, which took place on Saturday at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles and was hosted by Ketel One Vodka.