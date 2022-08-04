12 Monkeys Series Where to Watch? Watching All Four Seasons of 12 Monkeys on Hulu Is Required!

Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett are the writers of the American Syfy television program 12 Monkeys. It is a science fiction mystery drama with a time-traveling plot that is loosely based on the 1995 film of the same name, which was written by David and Janet Peoples and directed by Terry Gilliam. La Jetée, a 1962 featurette by Chris Marker, served as the series’ primary inspiration. The series gives credit to Marker and both Peoples for their original works.

Plot

Scavenger James Cole (Aaron Stanford) has been chosen by a group of “Project Splinter” scientists in the year 2043 to travel to the year 2015 and prevent the release of a deadly virus by the mysterious group known as the “Army of the 12 Monkeys.” Jones (Physicist Katarina; Barbara Sukowa) has led the group of scientists. According to Cole’s initial timetable, the virus (Kalavirus) led to an epidemic in 2017 that killed seven billion people, and further mutations of the virus will eventually lead to the extinction of the human species.

Cast

James Cole, a scavenger who goes back in time to fight the epidemic and atone for his unhappy past, is played by Aaron Stanford.

Virologist Cassandra “Cassie” Railly, played by Amanda Schull, leaves a note for future researchers on the origins of the epidemic.

Kirk Acevedo plays Cole’s best buddy José Ramse in seasons 1-3 and season 4 in a recurrent role.

Aaron Marker, Cassie’s ex-boyfriend and political insider, played by Noah Bean in season 1 and season 2 as a guest

Todd Stashwick portrays Theodore Deacon, the savage group of survivors known as the West VII, in seasons 2-4 and season 1 in a recurrent role.

Emily Hampshire plays the Leland Goines’ daughter Jennifer Goines (seasons 2-4; recurring season 1), a math prodigy who meets Cole in a mental hospital.

The time machine’s creator and operator, Katarina Jones (née Werner) (seasons 2-4; returning in season 1), is played by Barbara Sukowa.

12 Monkeys: How to Watch

You may currently watch 12 Monkeys on Hulu Plus. On Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu, you can stream 12 Monkeys by renting or buying it.

Related: Step up Where to Watch? American Romantic Dance Drama Currently Streaming on Hulu Plus!

Watching all four seasons of 12 Monkeys on Hulu is required.

You can still watch the time-traveling series 12 Monkeys without a Hulu subscription, even though that is the simplest way to access all four seasons. On Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vudu, you can rent it for $1.99 per episode.

The movie 12 Monkeys has received accolades for its suspenseful action scenes and unexpected plot turns as Cole and Cassie travel across time to learn more about the Army of the 12 Monkeys, their goals, and how to defeat them. It has even been praised as one of the best-underappreciated sci-fi series by publications like FILM.

Related: Where to Watch Helluva Boss? When Does Helluva Season 2 Premiere?

However, some viewers have discovered that the show’s somewhat inconsistent timing, particularly in the early seasons, might be a little perplexing. There are clearly parts of the series that can only be understood if you see it all the way through, and possibly even then only after your second or third watching. Despite its problems, 12 Monkeys continues to be a popular series with a loyal fan base.

For instance, it has an 84 percent Audience Score and an 88 percent Tomatometer Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and several critics note that the show improves with each passing season. The show was nominated for a number of accolades, and it took in four, including the 2017 Leo for Best Direction in a Dramatic Series and two for cinematography.

Here’s How To Watch 12 Monkeys Seasons 1 Through 12.

Barbara Sukowa, Emily Hampshire, and Kirk Acevedo are also included in the cast of 12 Monkeys, according to IMDb. Additionally, Noah Bean and Christopher Lloyd have recurrent parts. The first season of the television series debuted on Hulu in 2016, but it had previously broadcast on the SyFy channel starting in 2015 and concluding in 2018.

Related: Where to Watch Alone Season 1? What Are We Aware of Season 10 of Alone?

According to the TV Guide, all four seasons were secured for the platform by 2019. Currently, a Hulu subscription entitles users to watch all four seasons of the SyFy channel program.