21 Inspirational Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day Quotes

The United States will observe Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 10th, 2022. Here is a selection of inspirational sayings to send to your loved ones for the holiday.

The holiday Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492.

According to Britannica, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain provided funding for Columbus’ journey. However, the explorer was a Genoa, Italy, native.

The celebration of the Italian American community’s contributions to America has grown to be associated with the day throughout time. The Conversation reports that the first known celebration of Columbus Day took place on October 12, 1792.

The day, however, also became recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day over time. South Dakota was the first state to formally celebrate the day in 1990. Soon after, Indigenous Peoples’ Day was observed by several states, including the District of Columbia.

Its purpose is to raise awareness of the atrocities that occurred on the continent as a result of American colonization.

President Joe Biden stated that the purpose of the Ingenious People’s day is to recognize the “Indigenous people’s tenacity and strength as well as the immensely positive effect that they have made on every part of American society” in a news statement issued by the White House in 2021.

Here are 27 heartwarming and motivational sayings to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day.

Columbus Day Quotes

He stands in history as the completer of the globe. John Sterling In all parts of the Old World, as well as of the New, it was evident that Columbus had kindled a fire in every mariner’s heart. That fire was the harbinger of a new era, for it was not to be extinguished. Charles Kendall Adams

The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. Marcel Proust

One does not discover new lands without consenting to lose sight of the shore for a very long time. ~ Christopher Columbus.

The sea will grant each man new hope, and sleep will bring dreams of home. ~ Christopher Columbus.

It is easy to discover what another has discovered before. ~ Christopher Columbus.

The ocean is this beautiful unexplored place. Why on Earth everyone isn t down there, I don t know. Graham Hawkes

You can t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water. Rabindranath Tagore

I go to the ocean to calm down, to reconnect with the creator, to just be happy. Nnedi Okorafor

Not all those who wander are lost. – J R R Tolkien

We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time. – T. S. Eliot. Related: BTS, NCT Dream, and Other K-pop Stars Will Perform at The Fact Music Awards in 2022.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Quotes

The Earth is the mother of all people, and all people should have equal rights upon it. White Elk

Treat all men alike. Give them all the same law. Give them all an even chance to live and grow. White Elk

I do not think the measure of a civilization is how tall its buildings of concrete are, but rather how well its people have learned to relate to their environment and fellow man. Sun Bear, Chippewa

I will never give up my land. Maxima Acuna

We are the resistance of our people and territory For there is no planet B. Erik Marky

Finally, we will continue to contribute to our national indigenous movement from our thinking, feeling, and act as indigenous youth from the worldview that we inherited spiritually from our ancestors. Dokera Domico

Indigenous people from every corner of the globe recognize that other species are part of nature and as human beings, we are also part of nature. Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim

You re not selfish for wanting to be treated well. Jason Momoa

A single twig breaks, but the bundle of twigs is strong. Tecumseh