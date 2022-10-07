3096 Days Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

In 2013, Sherry Hormann directed the German drama film 3096 Days (German: 3096 Tage). The film tells the story of Natascha Kampusch, a 10-year-old girl who was stolen and held captive for eight years by Wolfgang Piklopil. In this film, Northern Irish actress Antonia Campbell-Hughes plays Kampusch, and Thure Lindhardt plays Piklopil. If you’re looking for a place to watch 3096 days, I’ve listed some streaming services where you can do so.

3096 Days is a must-see movie. You’ll be delighted to watch actress Campbell-Hughes lose weight for the film since she wants to go through the same ordeal as Kampusch. In addition, the movie set is similar to Kampusch’s cell. Campbell-Hughes was hospitalised with a sprained ankle, a foot injury, a shattered rib, and several bruises and scratches.

3096-Day Plot

When Natascha Kampusch is eleven years old, Wolfgang Priklopil kidnaps her. He keeps her imprisoned in a secluded room beneath his mansion for eight and a half years until she manages to escape. It is well worth watching.

It beautifully shows her eight years in a windowless prison, and it leaves you wondering how he managed to keep her down there while living normally upstairs with his mother and grandmother.

3096 Days: The 2013 Film Cast

This German drama directed by Sherry Hormann is based on the true life of Natascha Kampusch. It examines the harrowing journey of a 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped by Wolfgang Piklopil. Natascha was kidnapped on March 2, 1998, and imprisoned in a cellar for more than eight years. She escaped in August 2006 and authored a memoir called 3,096 Days about her ordeal (2010). Sherry’s picture was based on this.

The cast is listed below:

Thure Lindhardt in the role of Wolfgang Piklopil.

Natascha Kampusch, played by Antonia Campbell-Hughes

Amelia Pidgeon in the role of Young Natascha

Brigitta Sirny (Trine Dyrholm)

As a Journalist, Vlasto Peyitch

3096 Days Where to Watch

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows its subscribers to watch movies and web series. You can link Netflix to your devices, download your favourite shows, and watch them while you’re not connected to the internet. Also, 3096 Days is available on Netflix. If you are unable to view this film on Netflix, you can do it by using a VPN.

It is linked to Oscar Movies, India News National, and many other networks. If you want to acquire a subscription for it.