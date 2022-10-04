49ers Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on You Tube

Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Rams will play on the road for the second week in a row, this time at Levi’s Stadium. The first meeting last year was a 27-24 victory for the San Francisco 49ers, while the second was a 20-17 victory for the Los Angeles Rams.

Against the Cardinals of Arizona, the Rams prevailed last week, 20-12. While neither Cooper Kupp nor Cam Akers particularly stood out offensively, they both managed to score for Los Angeles.

While the 49ers nearly pulled off an upset last week, an 11-10 loss to the Broncos was the end result. The game ended up being as close as the oddsmakers had projected, with San Francisco coming in as a small favourite. San Francisco’s performance was hindered in part by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s subpar effort. Despite throwing one touchdown pass, Garoppolo also committed one interception and lost possession of the ball once. Passer rating for Garoppolo ultimately came out to 127.70.

A total of four sacks were recorded by their defence, costing 24 yards. There were a total of four men involved in the effort. At this point, the Rams have a 2-1 record while the 49ers have a 1-2 record, which is identical to their own. There are two defensive indicators to watch: Going into the game, Los Angeles had allowed the fewest running touchdowns in the league. San Francisco enters the game with the NFL’s best pass defence, allowing just two touchdown passes all season.

How Likely Is a Rams Win Over the 49ers?

Tipico Sportsbook has set the over/under at 42.5 points and has the 49ers as 1.5 point favourites. The sports betting industry may provide Gannett with revenue in exchange for audience recommendations to betting services. No part of the sports betting industry’s profits comes from the media, and the bookmakers themselves have no say in how or if the news is covered.

For the specific terms and conditions of each operator, please visit their respective websites. There is assistance for anyone who may have a gambling addiction. You can reach the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER at any time. All players must be over the age of 21.

Read More- Icarly Season 2 Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on VPN!

Sustained Attention to The San Francisco 49ers

Your best options for watching 49ers games on television if you live in the 49ers’ TV market are the local Fox or CBS affiliates on Sunday afternoons. Unless it is being broadcast nationally on Monday Night Football on ESPN or Sunday Night Football on NBC, you can watch the game on your local flagship channel, KPIX-TV (CBS 5). You may watch them all on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. KPIX-TV (CBS 5) and other regional games on Fox and CBS, as well as ESPN and NBC for Monday and Sunday Night Football, are also available on these streaming platforms.

The Best Option for Viewers Outside the San Francisco Bay Area: There are broadcasts of 49ers games on national networks including NBC, Fox, and CBS for local audiences. Moreover, ESPN airs one of their games on Monday Nights. Access to these stations can be gained through the use of DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. There will be a Thursday Night Football game this season featuring the 49ers, and if you want to watch it, you may need to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime Video that week.

Read More- Young Rock Season 2 Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Nbc!

49ers Where to Watch

If you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, you can tune in to the 49ers on their local broadcast affiliate.

Live Television from Hulu

Hulu Live TV features channels including ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, CBS, ABC, and NBC. Simply input your zip code into Hulu’s channel finder to see which local channels are accessible to you.

You’ll have to shell out $69.99 monthly for Hulu with Live TV. There is no binding agreement, so you are free to cancel whenever it suits you. Some of the features of Hulu Plus with Live TV are listed below.

live regional ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and other networks in most U.S. markets Luckily, Hulu Live TV has ESPN, NBC, FOX, and CBS so you can catch all of the 49ers’ games.

Read More- Endeavor Season 8 Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Amazone Prime

FuboTV

With fuboTV, it’s just like having a cable subscription, except better, because you have access to both local and cable channels. Streaming live TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, NBC, CBS, and NFL Network, so you can follow the 49ers all season long. Online or with a streaming device like a Roku or Fire TV Stick, you can catch all the action from the 49ers’ games on fuboTV. You may see what channels are available in your location by clicking the link I just provided to their website.

There is no commitment when trying out FuboTV for a week, and you can cancel at any moment. Your card will not be charged if you cancel within your trial period. Included in your fuboTV subscription are the following extras:

CBS, FOX, ABC, and NBC, as well as NFL Network and ESPN, all air the games live across the country. With DIRECTV STREAM, you can watch 49ers games and other live programming from ESPN, Fox, NBC, ABC, and CBS. The NFL Network, which is required to watch Thursday Night Football, is not available on DIRECTV STREAM.

If you’re looking for a cheap way to watch ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, and ABC, DIRECTV STREAM’s “Entertainment” channel plan has them all for just $69.99 per month. If you’re interested, you may join up for a free trial that lasts for 5 days. There is no contract to sign and you can stop service at any moment.

You Can Watch Tv on YouTube

If you live in the San Francisco 49ers’ broadcast area, you can watch every game on YouTube TV thanks to the inclusion of Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, and NFL Network. A monthly subscription is $64.99. The streaming service not only allows you to watch live TV, but it also has a DVR and works with many streaming devices.

The devices and operating systems that YouTube TV is compatible with are extensive. YouTube TV has a lot of the same features as competing providers, including a free trial, cloud DVR, and local broadcast channels. If you’d want more information on YouTube TV, read our review.