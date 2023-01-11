A Photographic History of Miss & Mr. Golden Globes.

heirs to Hollywood! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association chooses a celebrity’s child each year to represent the family during awards season and help with the annual Golden Globe Awards.

Back in 1963, Donna Douglas and Eva Six shared the prestigious title of Miss and Mr. Golden Globes. However, the custom of giving the part to a celebrity child didn’t begin until 1971 with Anne Archer, who later found success as an independent actor.

There are some in-show duties that come with being Miss or Mr. Golden Globes or the Golden Globes Ambassador, as it was renamed in 2018. The ambassador helps the presenters throughout the event when distributing prizes and accompanying the victors off the stage.

However, the stars who are fortunate enough to land the job also experience long-lasting effects from it.

After serving as Miss Golden Globes in 1975, Melanie Griffith is one of many famous people who went on to win her own Golden Globes trophy.

The pair became the first mother-daughter team to hold the title when Dakota Johnson took over the position in 2006. Dakota is shared by The Working Girl actress and former Miami Vice employee Don Johnson.

In addition, Griffith is the mother of daughter Stella Banderas, whom she welcomed with ex-Antonio Banderas in 1996, and son Alexander Bauer, whom she shares with ex-Steven Bauer.

The HFPA said in a news statement at the time, “We are thrilled to have Dakota Johnson preserve the family tradition and assist us to celebrate the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.” The Board of Directors of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unanimously decided to honor this charming third-generation artist.

Simone Johnson, the eldest daughter of Dwayne The Rock Johnson, became the first celebrity to assume the new position of Golden Globes Ambassador in January 2018. In addition to being gender neutral, the expanded job better encompasses the HFPA’s year-round charitable endeavors as a result of the title change.

During the 75th anniversary show, the Pacifier actor exclaimed, “Simone, I am so very proud of you.”

Three years later, Jackson Lee, the son of Spike Lee, and his daughter Satchel became the first LGBT and male Black ambassadors for the awards ceremony, respectively.

In a news release from 2021, Satchel stated, “We’re proud to carry on our father’s narrative legacy to raise awareness for areas near and dear to our hearts.”

As part of their responsibilities, the siblings decided to help Big Brothers Big Sisters and Callen-Lorde, two non-profit organizations that encourage one-on-one mentorship for American children. Callen-Lorde is a world leader in LGBTQ+ healthcare.