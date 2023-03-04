Starting Now! After 17 Seasons, Rachael Ray’s Daytime Talk Show Will Come to An End.

Good things do come to an end. After 17 seasons on the air, Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show, Rachel, is coming to an end.

Throughout my more than 20 years in television, I’ve worked with Rachael for 17 fantastic seasons, Ray, 54, said in a statement to Deadline on Friday, March 3. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to advance to the fascinating new phase of my broadcasting profession.

The author of Comfort Foods revealed that her interests have changed since the chat show format production and syndication model, and she intends to work on projects that are not constrained by conventional TV distribution restrictions.

She continued, “Thank you to all of our Rachel daytime show affiliates, partners, and staff for the great years we have worked together.

Only a few hours later, Rachael’s cancellation is announced.

According to Deadline, Ray will partner with Intentional Content to establish a new production firm called Free Food Studios, where she plans to focus all of her energy.

Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, issued a statement thanking Ray for her time on the show after it was announced that the show would be ending.

Rachael changed the daytime landscape when she launched her program 17 years ago. He told Deadline on Friday that she made food approachable for the general public, gave viewers practical advice on how to improve their lives, and got fantastic stories out of famous guests by being approachable and down to earth. We’re honored to have worked with Rachael and her crew for so many years in producing such a popular show. Rachael will be missed on the air every day, but our family ties will never fade.

The ABC series, which combines entertainment, musical performances, celebrity interviews, and cookery, has received 27 Daytime Emmy nominations throughout the years and has three times won for Outstanding Talk Show. It began airing in September 2006, and by the time it wrapped up in the 2006–2007 season, it had become the No. 1 syndicated strip.

Despite Ray’s Lake Luzerne, New York home being destroyed in a significant fire in August 2020, the talk show was among the first original shows to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The property was regrettably destroyed, and we don’t yet know to what amount, but the celebrity chef and her family were unharmed, a spokeswoman for the Emmy winner told Us Weekly at the time.

At a subsequent episode of her show in September 2020, Ray shared a sensitive moment with her audience and described the extensive harm caused by the tragedy. The Young & Hungry alum remembered the times she spent there with her family and thanked her followers for their encouragement while she and her husband, John Cusimano, worked to rebuild.