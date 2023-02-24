After the Jeff Garlin Controversy, Season 10 of “The Goldbergs” Will Be Its Final Season.

it is the end of an era. After season 10, The Goldbergs won’t come back, Deadline reported on Thursday, February 23.

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2023-2024?

According to the source, the current season of the ABC comedy will come to a close in May. The cancellation news was announced more than a year after Jeff Garlinex, a member of the original cast, left the show in December 2021 as a result of an HR investigation concerning his conduct on the set.

The actor who played Murray Goldberg, Garlin, allegedly engaged in a pattern of verbal and physical behavior while filming the sitcom, according to reports that surfaced in late 2021. The theBabylonactor, on the other hand, denied the accusations made against him before leaving the show, which, he maintained, was on purpose.

Jeff Garlin's 'Goldbergs' Misconduct Investigation: Everything We Know

I wasn’t let go from The Goldbergs, no. I am still employed by The Goldbergs. In an interview with Vanity Fair that was published in December of that same year, Garlin, 60, said that Sony had been looking into his behavior for three years. By any stretch of the imagination, there was nothing tangible. And because I admire this person, the verbal component was a joke that I entirely missed.

He insisted on his innocence, stating, “I think it’s a different matter if I said something dumb and disrespectful and I’m working for an insurance firm.” It would be a dangerous work environment if I, as the show’s star, demanded a gun

If I intimidated people, that would create a dangerous work environment, according to Garlin. With me, none of it ever occurs. I am not like that. I regret to inform you that there isn’t actually a major story here. Unless you want to create a political correctness-related tale.

The comedian later had his contract terminated prior to the start of season 10, which is scheduled to air in September 2022. In December 2021, The Hollywood Reporter met with a producer for the program who said that Garlin and Sony, ABC’s parent corporation, had mutually agreed to the decision.

In August 2022, co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin’s character would die and not return for any of the season 10 episodes.

We are sort of starting from a place of several months distant from [Murray’s] death, Barnow said at the time, and [Murray] will have passed away. Unlike [with]Pops [George Segal] and the season 9 opener,

where [Pops] died and [the family] was coping with it sort of very freshly, the family has previously experienced grief. This will be a family that has sort of moved on and coped with a lot of it but has not yet reconciled the loss of their father.

Over 100 Episodes! TV Hits That Made the Triple-Digit Milestone

Chris Bishop, a fellow showrunner, teased that the upcoming season would see many changes. For us, it truly feels like a major overhaul, he told the media source. We are therefore entering this new season with a tonne of momentum. While experiencing career ups and downs, Garlin revealed in September 2022 that he was dealing with bipolar disorder.

Before to all the upheaval, Wendy McLendon-Covey exclusively revealed to Us Weekly what her ideal conclusion for the 1980s-set Goldberg family-centered drama would be.

The Goldbergs Will Come to an End After Season 10 Following Jeff Garlin Scandal, 2021.

I wish Bev was holding a grandchild. The 53-year-old actress who portrays Beverly Goldberg said in January 2021, “I would also love to go to an era where she starts to wear leather trousers since the real Beverly does dress that way in real life.” She is still active, wearing rock ‘n’ roll attire in her 70s, and she pulls it off.

Let me say this, McLendon-Covey continued, “I realize we can’t stay in the 80s forever, which is OK.” But because that is the show’s method, we will always be very ambiguous about the date.

That it is being narrated from recollection The timeline is erratic and the details are sporadic. Yet, if the network insists that the show continue and we must enter the 1990s, that is great.

Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, and Sean Giambrone are also featured in the show as Barry, Erica, and Adam Goldberg, respectively, the Goldberg children.