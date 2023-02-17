Ahead of The Bridgerton Prequel Series, The Novel “Queen Charlotte” Will Be Published.

traveling through time! With the popularity of Netflix’s Bridgerton series, executive producer Shonda Rhimes quickly increased her investment in Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

The Regency series based on Julia Quinn‘s books exposed viewers to the opulent London social scene in December 2020. The protagonist of the tale was Queen Charlotte, a made-up monarch based on the real-life royal who reigned the United Kingdom until her passing in 1818.

It was revealed that Charlotte’s narrative would be the subject of a new prequel series directed by Rhimes prior to season 2.

In a statement released in May 2021, Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said, “Many fans had never heard the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the globe. I’m glad this new series will further enrich her story and the realm of Bridgerton.”

In order to continue providing the Bridgerton Universe for the fans with the same level of quality and style they like, Shonda and her team are carefully expanding it. And by organizing and preparing for all of the next seasons now, we also intend to maintain a pace that will completely satisfy even the most voracious spectators.

Read More: Celebrity Breakups of 2023: Stars Who Decided to Call It Quits.

Later, Rosheuvel gave fans an indication about what to anticipate from the new show, telling E! News in March 2022, “I can tell you that it’s an origin narrative.” I’ll be in it, so you’ll see a younger Queen Charlotte. Right now, we don’t have any scripts, a film date, or anything else.

The Dune actress made a remark that further characters from the original Bridgerton series would also be examined at the time.

I’m really excited to see what will be revealed, Rosheuvel said at the time. We’ll continue to live in the Bridgerton universe. We aren’t leaving the world that we are accustomed to and adore Queen Charlotte to be in. That’s extremely clever, in my opinion, as it sort of keeps us on the same page.

The Guyana native continued: I think it s really going to be interesting to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love.

Read More: Details About Hunter Schafer’s Selection as The Scent’s Face from Mugler.

Bridgerton has blazed the way when it comes to friendships, according to Adjoa Andoh, whose persona Lady Danbury will also appear in the prequel. The queen, Lady Bridgerton, and Lady Danbury have had enduring ties, as Andoh told E! That will be the topic of the prequel. It will be fantastic since Shonda Rhimes is the author.