American Horror Stories Season 2: Bella Thorne, Alicia Silverstone, and More Cast!

For the second season of American Horror Stories, we’re swooning over the cast.

Season two of American Horror Story: Freak Show will launch on July 21 and will feature an all-new cast, which the show announced on July 13th. Clueless superstar Alicia Silverstone is included in the list of honorees. As far as we can tell, the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series will feature at least one appearance by Alicia in it. Each week, American Horror Stories airs a new scary story that’s sure to scare you to death. Essentially, this is like the movie Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Essentially, this is like the movie Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The video announcement announced that AHS regulars Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare, and Gabourey Sidibe will all participate this season in addition to Alicia Keys. Then what about the other newbies? Fans of the popular show will soon have a new cast of characters to look forward to. This isn’t the first time that either Dominique or Judith has worked with Ryan Murphy.

According to the announcement, the cast for season two will be much more impressive than this star

According to the announcement, the cast for season two will be much more impressive than this star-studded roster suggests “If you’ve ever had nightmares, this cast is for you. There will be many more names revealed in the near future.” We can’t wait to witness what horrors these actors will encounter. When Ryan and his co-creator Brad Falchuk returned to American Horror Story: Murder House last season, it was a hit with fans.

During the first season, Sierra McCormick donned the desired rubber man outfit, which was featured in three of the episodes. By wearing the latex costume on E!, Sierra revealed to the network “What you’re doing is basically wearing a gigantic condom that’s been custom-made to suit your body perfectly. It’s an odd situation.” So, is it possible that the Murder House or another beloved AHS location will make a reappearance in season two of American Horror Stories? Everything is conceivable.

However, the new AH Stories trailer hinted at the presence of scary dolls in the upcoming episodes, so we’ll be prepared for that. Above, you can see the eerie new trailer. FX’s Hulu stream of American Horror Story: Freak Show will debut on July 21 at 10 p.m.

Related Articles: Robson Green and Tom Brittney “Grantchester” discuss about relationship issues in season 7!

“Diff’rent Strokes” and “Living Single” Kim Fields on Multi-Cam Sitcoms’ New beginning Popular!

Actor Luke Pell, Star of Bachelor Nation Has Proposed to Longtime New Girlfriend Amanda Mertz!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com