An Fx Spin-Off of Snowfall Is Currently Being Developed and Could Wanda.

The backdrop of this proposed program would be advanced to the 1990s, and it is unquestionably an intriguing concept.

A potential spin-off for the venerable show is in the early stages of production, according to a recent report from Deadline. While nothing is confirmed, it looks as though it may feature Gail Bean front and center as Wanda, an extremely popular character on the flagship show who has battled addiction and is working hard now to try and make the community better.

Here is something we did not anticipate, weeks before the upcomingSnowfallseries finale on FX.

Naturally, it might take some time before anything is confirmed or before we find out whether any other key players would be returning. It’s probably difficult to say much more at this point, largely out of concern for giving away any surprises. Even knowing that Wanda lives is already a spoiler.

From a production perspective, the pilot will be written and executive produced by Malcolm Spellman (Bel-Air, Empire). Together with executive Julie DeJoie, other EPs include co-creator of Snowfall Dave Andron, Trevor Engelson through Underground, Michael London through Groundswell, and Tommy Schlamme through Shoe Money.

When Could We Get More on This?

possibly later in the year. Given that cable still needs a few huge hits of its own, FX may believe it is crucial to maintain this specific demographic. Keep in mind that another of their long-running successes, Mayans MC, may be coming to an end within the next few months; there has been no word on the possibility of another spin-off. (That seems implausible, especially in light of everything that has previously occurred regarding Kurt Sutter.)

Just be aware that the Snowfall series finale will appear on FX the following month for the time being.

