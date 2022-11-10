Andor Episode 10 Review: The Big Star Wars Twist You’ve Been Waiting For.!

Andor Episode 10
The modern Star Wars television series Andor may end up being the most compelling to see again. While The Mandalorian delivers top-notch thrills and surprises, the key events (like Luke Skywalker going off in The Rescue) don’t really compel you to revisit earlier episodes for background information.
In contrast, Andor is. With episode 10, Andor delivered a significant twist, but you won’t want to watch it again. Instead, it will be everything that happens beforehand. Given that Android is a spy drama, this plot twist indicates that everything you’ve seen thus far has been altered.
The main revelation in “One Way Out” is all about a Rebel spy we weren’t aware existed, even though it’s most likely going to be remembered as the episode when Cassian eventually escapes from jail. The mole working for Lutheran is really fellow ISB supervisor Lonni Jung (Robert Emms), contrary to popular belief among fans who believed Dedra to be an undercover Rebel.
Because a Rebel spy would naturally be the one individual hanging out with the ISB who we’ve all completely disregarded, the revelation feels believable. Lonni’s condition is terrible, as is customary for good spy tales. Lutheran won’t let him leave even though he wants to leave.
