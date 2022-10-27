Andor Has Just Revived Some Unexpected Characters from Rogue One!

Spoilers for Star Wars: Rogue One and Andor can be found in this article. Episode 8 of Andor, Narkina 5 has two more well-known actors in addition to Andy Serki’s return to the Star Wars universe: Forest Whitaker as Partisan leader Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi.
While Melshi is a prisoner in Cassian Andor’s unit on Narkina 5, Saw meets with Luthen Rael to discuss future Rebellion intentions on the planet Segra Milo. These characters are crucial for the following reasons.
Since the Clone Wars, when he led Onderonian forces against the Separatists to free his native planet of Onderon from their domination, Saw Gerrera has played a significant role in the Star Wars universe.
Gerrera and his militia are sent to be killed by Clone Squad 99 in The Bad Batch when they reject the Empire, but they disobey the order and leave Gerrera and his group to carry on their operations. The crew of the Ghost in Rebels oftentimes disagreed with Saw because of his severe actions, yet they occasionally collaborated to learn more about the Empire’s strategies.
