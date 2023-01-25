Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Stars Who Have Never Won an Oscar.

Simple oversights or serious criticisms? The most renowned performers and actresses in Hollywood aren’t typically the ones with the most awards.

There are many celebrities who, despite their notoriety and accolades, are overlooked for awards, at least according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Samuel L. Jackson, who starred in the 1994 picture Pulp Fiction and was nominated in one category, as well as John Travolta, have both been nominated twice but have failed to win. The latter, however, was recognized as a winner in March 2022 when Denzel Washington gave him an honorary Oscar at the Governor’s Awards, which were held days before the broadcast ceremony.

I can assure you that this will be remembered, Jackson assured the gathering.

Other well-liked celebrities, such as Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively, have never even received the privilege of being nominated by the illustrious organization.

Some celebrities remain silent about being passed over, while others are more vocal. Jim Carrey acknowledged that he will not be pursuing an awards-season-related marketing approach in 2019.

There is a lot of shady activity surrounding awards, according to Carrey, who has won two Golden Globes over his career but has not received even one Oscar nomination. It’s a huge jumble of mess. You ruin your prospects and all that if you don’t show up to a certain dinner. I’ve never been really skilled at that game.

Read More: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Were Seen Holding Hands While on A Family Vacation.

TheLiar Liaractor said, “The only time I’ve ever been anxiety over winning an award or missing out on a nomination is whenever people tell me I ought to be.” Really, though? Should I be upset about this? I made a lot of new friends and had a great time. Is this not enough?

Glenn Close has more than once come close to winning an Oscar, despite the fact that Jim Carrey hasn’t been nominated for any of Hollywood’s most coveted awards. Close had a virtual conversation with Pete Davidson before receiving her ninth Academy nomination in March 2021. Davidson couldn’t believe Close hadn’t won an Oscar.

How can we help you win an Oscar? theSNLstar questioned in the Variety interview from January 2021. You deserve seven, therefore we need to use the internet to our advantage!

Read More: What that Crazy Post-Credits Scene Means for The DCEU in Black Adam.!

But Close wasn’t really worried. Is it preferable to receive the lifetime achievement award while being wheeled out in a wheelchair? She made fun of him then. You’re not required to give a speech.

It baffles me. I’m at a loss for words in that situation. I simply need to keep doing what is right. Your work makes you happy, and that, to me, is the process. Although it certainly is lovely when other people enjoy it, it is what nourishes my spirit. Not getting one might be cool.

See who else is still awaiting their gold statues below by scrolling through!