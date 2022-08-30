Animal Kingdom Finale Review: The Head of Animal Kingdom Explains Why [spoiler] Had to Died in The Series Finale!

The American drama television program Animal Kingdom was created by Jonathan Lisco. It is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd, who serves as the series’ executive producer alongside Liz Watts, who also worked on the film’s production.

The first season of Animal Kingdom, which has 10 episodes, debuted on TNT on June 14, 2016. Each succeeding season has 13 episodes starting with the second one. On May 30, 2017, the second season officially began. On May 29, 2018, the third season debuted. On May 28, 2019, the fourth season made its debut.

Storyline

The story follows 17-year-old Joshua “J” Cody, who, following the death of his mother, relocates with his estranged family, the Codys. The Codys are a recognized criminal family organization that is based in Oceanside, California and is run by respected matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody.

The Codys commit multiple crimes and carry out a variety of heists to make money. J’s uncles, Barry “Baz” Blackwell (the boss and Smurf’s adopted son), Andrew “Pope” Cody (the oldest and most dangerous of Smurf’s kids), Craig Cody (the tough and courageous middle son), and Deran Cody (the troubled and suspicious youngest son), are responsible for carrying out these tasks.

Cast

List of characters from Animal Kingdom in the main text

The fierce matriarch of the Cody family and J’s distant grandmother, Janine “Smurf” Cody, is played by Ellen Barkin. She operates a reputable criminal operation in Oceanside, California. Her devotion to her family is borderline incestuous, and she is fiercely devoted to them. (1–4) seasons

As a member of a band of merciless professional criminals, while honing her criminal abilities while raising a young family, Smurf is also represented by Rimea Kasprzak in flashbacks in 1966 (guest season 1) and by Leila George in flashbacks in 1977, 1984, 1992, and 1995. (recurring season 4; seasons 5 and 6

Barry “Baz” Blackwell, played by Scott Speedman, is the commander of the Cody family’s heists but also Smurf’s adopted son, who starts to question how Smurf manages their jobs. (episodes 1-3; special season 6)

Animal Kingdom Finale Review

If we concentrate hard enough, those of us who have occasionally felt sorry for the deranged oldest son of the Smurfs might even be able to perceive a certain kind of resolution in his tragic death. Despite not precisely being what they were thinking, Nathanson remarks, “It is a peaceful place… that liberation from Smurf, that freedom from what he did to Julia.” “I cannot deny that his release from the type of emotional anguish that we have all witnessed over a number of seasons [would be] a comfort.

With that said, she goes on to say, “I want to be very clear about this because it’s really important: he didn’t commit suicide. Not at all. Who knows what caused him to pass away? After being fired at, he removed a tracker from his side. He probably died from a heart attack or sadness. That was the lyrical impression. He had been bleeding profusely all day.