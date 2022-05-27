Anna Duggar Reaction : Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Want Anna to ‘Stay With Them’ Until Josh Is Out of Prison!

They had predicted it. “They [the Duggars] weren’t stunned” by Josh’s 12-year sentence for his child pornography trial, an insider tells In Touch only.

“The judge did the right thing, but some are already thinking the punishment isn’t lengthy enough,” the source states. Anna, Josh, and the rest of the family knew he wasn’t going to get off lightly; they were all bracing themselves for a longer prison term, even if it was only 12 years.”

There could have been worse outcomes. Following the punishment, Josh Duggar’s lawyer, Travis Story, also had something to say. he told In Touch in a statement: “We’re thankful the judge dropped Count 2 and denied the Government’s request for a 240-month sentence.” A rehearing on appeal is “an exciting prospect for us.”

Throughout the trial, Anna has been visible support for the 34-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum. Anna appeared to be in “excellent spirits” during her son’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25, according to The Sun, and she was the first member of the family to arrive at the courthouse. After the sentencing, she was captured by reporters as she left the courthouse and evaded inquiries from the media. He will no longer be incarcerated in his native Arkansas, but rather in FCI Seagoville or the Texas prison camp near Texarkana.

Child Pornography Were Returned

Counts of possessing child pornography and receiving child pornography were returned against Josh in December 2021. A postponement request by Josh and his counsel allowed him to remain in Arkansas county jail until his sentencing hearing on May 25, which had originally been scheduled for April 5.

A source later told In Touch on May 13 that Anna “[didn’t] consider divorce” after the guilty judgment, and she remained by him throughout the trial. Amy Duggar, a cousin of Josh and Anna, was the only member of the family to speak out against the two of them. A source said, “[Anna] is relieved that it’s finished… This is a tough choice: stay and wait for Josh or start a new life without him?

Anna and Josh Divorce

In spite of her tirade at Anna on May 14 for supporting Josh, Amy, 35, followed up with a more tame message, pushing her to divorce him later that day. “Josh has chosen how history will remember him,” Amy wrote on Instagram on May 17 in a message. Staying and supporting him, you’re allowing him to make that decision for you as well. ‘ But as a mother, you must always put your children’s safety before your own. I know it’s difficult to stand up to all of this right now.

In an exclusive video chat with In Touch the following day, Amy volunteered to lend a helping hand to Anna. First, “I’m here. I’m here for her. I’m here for her. I’m here for all of us. I’m here for her. I’m here for all of us,” she said. “I’m here for all of us. I’m here for her.”

Anna’s seven children—Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella,anna duggar reaction and Madyson, whom she shares with Josh—were the subject of Amy’s next remark: “If we need to, we have room here for seven kids.”

Amy said, “I hope she’s okay.” “I also pray for her children.”