Anya Taylor-Joy Engaged? Everything About Anya Taylor-Joy’s Love Life-Check out Now!

American/English/Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy. ‘The Witch,’ a 2015 folk horror film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, was Anya’s big break. Subsequently, she starred in films such as Split, Glass, Thoroughbreds, and Emma. [Split] Taylor-Joy has been in British television shows “The Miniaturist” and “Peaky Blinders,” as well as the upcoming Netflix drama “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Anya Taylor-Joy Early Life

On 16 April 1996, Anya Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy, better known by her stage name, was born in Miami, Florida, the United States. A psychologist by profession, Jennifer Marina Joy’s mother Jennifer Joy is the youngest of six children. Anya was born in Zambia, Africa, and is of English and Spanish descent. An international banker by trade and an offshore powerboat racer by choice, Dennis Alan Taylor is the father of the young woman she is now.

Anya Taylor- Joy’s Career

It was in Robert Eggers‘ ghostly folk horror film “The Witch,” released in 2015, that Taylor-Joy got her big break as a leading lady. She stars as Thomasin, the adolescent daughter of a Puritan household terrified by evil spirits in 1630s New England. It was a critical and economic triumph, and Taylor-performance Joy was much praised. The next year, Taylor-Joy appeared in three more films before wrapping off her career in 2017. “Split,” “Morgan,” and “Barry” are three of her best-known roles.

Anya Taylor-Joy Engaged

The Queen’s Gambit, a Netflix series about chess, has an actress named Anya Taylor Joy, who has been much lauded for her performance. Her fiancé’s name is Eoin Macken. At 37, Eoin Macken is 13 years older than Anya and engaged to her. Macken has a lot of things…

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy Dating in 2022?

Despite the rise of her career in Hollywood, Anya Taylor-Joy has kept her personal life as discreet as possible.. Ahead of her hosting engagement on Saturday Night Live in May 2021 for The Queen’s Gambit star, Taylor-Joy was seen in New York City making out with musician Malcolm McRae After Taylor-Joy mentioned having a partner in her ELLE May 2021 interview, the photographs fuelled her relationship speculation. Taylor-Joy and McRae didn’t exactly keep their romance a secret in the city, but they didn’t go out of their way to conceal it.

While strolling around New York City, the two were spotted holding hands and kissing many times, according to Page Six. During a trip to Venice in September of that year, the two were spotted kissing again. When Taylor-Joy appeared with McRae at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2022, she opened up about their romance in an interview.

Taylor-Former Joy’s Boyfriends List

It is Taylor-preference Joy’s to keep her love life out of the public eye. The actress has made it clear that she is not the type to talk about her personal relationships, as she explained to The Guardian back in March of this year. “There’s a beauty in anonymity,” she declared. For that reason alone, I find the prospect of someone taking an interest in me – an extremely private individual – to be both disconcerting and distracting, but I try not to dwell on it.

However, Taylor-Joy has been sighted with a number of men that could be called her significant other throughout the years. A list of Taylor-ex-boyfriends, Joy’s all of whom she has never confirmed to have been romantically associated with, is provided herein.

Eoin Macken

Eoin Macken, an Irish actor who appeared in The Queen’s Gambit, was originally linked to the actress in 2016, according to reports.

Macken has appeared in films including Resident Evil, Close, Killing Jesus, and Centurion, among others. In addition, he has modeled for Abercrombie and Fitch, Ralph Lauren, and GQ in the past. After meeting one other on the set of the short film Crossmaglen, it has been reported that Macken and Taylor-Joy became romantically involved. At some point during the production of Crossmaglen, Taylor-Joy appeared on the Irishman’s Instagram and posted a photo of the two of them taking a picture together.

Even though neither Taylor-Joy nor her suspected boyfriend has stated when they first started dating, in July of last year, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her rumored partner in New York City. Soon after, Taylor-Joy was photographed with an engagement ring on her finger at the BFI London Film Festival Awards. She even kissed Macken while showing off her enormous gem in December 2017.

The two, on the other hand, were never asked about engagement rumors.

The ring remained on Taylor-finger Joy’s until April 2018, although she attended the Met Gala without it in May. No one knows when the pair last saw each other or whether there was ever anything between them.

Benny the Seed

It was in May 2020 that the Daily Mail published photos of Taylor-Joy and Ben Seed. With a source saying, “They form a great couple,” they were seen strolling the streets of London. But after the images were taken, nothing was reported about them.

Malcolm McRae

According to rumors, the Queen’s Gambit actor Malcolm McRae, 27, is dating the actress. Too far, neither Taylor-Joy nor McRae have acknowledged their romantic relationship status.

They were seen holding hands and kissing on a recent outing only days before she hosted Saturday Night Live.