Austin Butler Attends at Critics’ Choice Days After Lisa Marie’s Death.

Austin Butler attended the Critics’ Choice Awards three days after Lisa Marie Presley passed away following a cardiac arrest. He is nominated for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

On Sunday, January 15, the actor, age 31, walked the red carpet alongside Catherine Martin, a costume designer, and Baz Luhrmann, a director. In all-black attire, the group remained close.

On January 12, Us Weekly verified that Lisa Marie had been taken to the hospital after receiving CPR at her Calabasas home by paramedics. Priscilla Presley, the girl’s mother, was spotted arriving at the hospital to be by her side. A few hours later, she made Lisa Marie’s death official.

In a statement at the time, Elvis’ ex-wife, 77, wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I must bring the devastating news that my darling daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” I have never met a lady who was as passionate, strong and loving as she was. We request discretion as we work to process this tragic loss. Thank you for your prayers and kindness. No more commentary will be made at this time.

Elvis and Priscilla only had one child, Lisa Marie, who passed away in August 1977 at the age of 42. From 1967 through 1973, the former couple was wed. The singer of Lights Out and ex-husband Michael Lockwood were parents to twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

Her children needed her, so Michael had been praying for a quick and full recovery, according to a statement from the 61-year-old woman’s attorney, Joe Yanny, on Thursday.

It’s too bad things didn’t work out that way. Michael’s entire world has been altered. Both of his daughters are currently with him.

Riley Keough, 33, is Lisa Marie’s daughter from her previous relationship with Danny Keough. (The ex-couples, who were wed from 1988 to 1994, mourned the suicide death of son Benjamin Keough at age 27 in 2020.)

On Sunday, Elvis was also nominated for Best Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Picture in addition to Butler’s victory and Luhrmann’s nomination for Best Director.

When the Carrie Diaries star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor Motion Picture Drama on Tuesday, January 10, he gave a beautiful shout-out to Lisa Marie and Priscilla.

He addressed the Presley family, saying, “The Presley family, thank you, gentlemen, thank you for extending your hearts, your memories, and your home to me.” Priscilla, Lisa Marie I will always love you.

Luhrmann, for his part, posted a message on Instagram on Friday, January 13. The filmmaker wrote, “Over the past year, the entire Elvismovie family and I have had the honor of Lisa Marie’s loving embrace. People all throughout the world have been heartbroken by her abrupt, terrible passing. I am sure her supporters all across the world will join me in sending Priscilla, her lovely daughters Riley, Finley, and Harper our love and prayers. We will miss Lisa Marie’s warmth, smile, and affection.