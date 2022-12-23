“Avatar 3”: Everything You Need to Know About the “Way of Water” Sequel!

I’m going back to Pandora. James Cameron has finished much of the script for the third installment of the trilogy before Avatar: The Way of Water was set to hit theatres in December 2022.

When the first Avatar movie debuted in December 2009, it swiftly overtook all other films in terms of box office revenue. Since Star Wars, Marvel, and The Fast and the Furious, many other big franchises have launched much-awaited movies, but none have managed to unseat Cameron’s sci-fi epic from the top spot.

As a human soldier Jake Sully Sam Worthington) sets foot on the extraterrestrial planet Pandora, which is home to a species of 10-foot-tall blue aliens known as the Na vi, Avatar follows him. Since humans are unable to breathe Pandoran air on their own, Jake and his coworkers at the Resources Development Administration (RDA) use hybrid human-Na vi avatars to travel around the planet.

Jake resolves to aid the Na vi in their fight against humans, also known to them as the sky people, after falling in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), a female Na vi while spying for the RDA. Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver), who ultimately sides with the Na vi, are among the human casualties.

Jake and Neytiri have a family when Avatar: The Way of Water starts, but Pandora is still being attacked by sky people. This time, people wish to colonize the planet to replace Earth, which is no longer habitable due to the climate problem. Quaritch, whose memories have been implanted in a new avatar, is seeking retribution on Jake, whose family is forced to seek safety with the Metkayina clan’s water-dwelling inhabitants.

The Metkayina village eventually accepts Jake, Neytiri, and their kids as residents, although the story leaves many unresolved issues. The humans are still attacking, the new Quaritch is still alive, and Jake’s daughter Kiri (Weaverorigin )’s is still unknown. Although plot specifics for Avatar 3 are scant and top-secret, it seems certain Jake’s children will play a significant role given that Cameron stated they are one of the primary reasons he simultaneously shot the second and third films.

Jack Champion, who portrays human teen Spider in the movie Titanic, is reportedly growing like a vine after being hired at the age of 12. The Academy Award winner made the decision to film The Way of Water while also filming portions of Avatar 3 and Avatar 4.

Otherwise, you have Stranger Things—which I love—but you get the effect where the characters are meant to be in high school but instead appear to be 27, Cameron joked to Entertainment Weekly in December 2022. Yes, I adore the program. We’ll suspend our disbelief, it’s OK. The personalities are enjoyable, yet, you know.