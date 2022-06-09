Avril Lavigne Engaged: After a Beautiful Paris Proposal, Avril Lavigne and Boyfriend Mod Sun Got Engaged!

It’s no secret that Avril Lavigne is one of the most popular pop-punk artists in the world. Worldwide, she has sold more than 60 million albums.

Avril Lavigne Life in the Beginning

Pop singer Avril Lavigne On September 27, 1984, was born in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, to a French father and an English, Scottish, and German mother. Napanee, Ontario, where she grew up, was where she spent the majority of her formative years. Avril Lavigne began performing at a young age, singing country music for small-time producers in Ontario. Can’t Stop Thinking About You” was written about an adolescent crush.

Avril Lavigne Career

It was a dream come true for Avril Lavigne to perform with her idol Shania Twain in front of more than 20,000 people when she was just 15. After she made the decision to leave school and travel to New York to pursue a career in music, she was unable to find a place to stay. Spotting Lavigne’s raw musical aptitude, folk artist Stephen Medd invited her to sing on his 1999 track “Touch the Sky.” Lavigne sang lead vocals. Let Go, her debut album was released in 2002 after she got a record deal with Arista Records.

The album debuted at the top of the charts in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, where it peaked at number one. “Complicated,” her debut single, peaked at number one in Australia and number two in the United States. With the success of “Sk8er Boi” and “I’m With You,” Lavigne became the first female artist to have three straight number-one singles off of a debut album in the United States. MTV voted her Best New Artist of the Year in 2002.

Avril Lavigne Was Engaged To

In Paris last month, Mod Sun proposed to Avril Lavigne, and she said she would love him for the rest of her life. In February 2021, rumors of a relationship between Avril Lavigne and Derek Smith, aka Mod Sun, began to circulate. As of this writing, the couple has become one of the many celebrities to become engaged in the year 2022, following in the footsteps of other high-profile couples. The Sk8ter Boi singer confirmed the happy news on Instagram, where he posted a series of photos showcasing the couple’s joyous reaction to Mod Sun’s proposal. When Avril and Mod got engaged, they even got a picture of the proposal itself, with Mod on one knee and Avril smiling back at him as he gazed up at her with an adoring stare. More images of Avril and Mod were released, including those that revealed her stunning diamond engagement ring, which was shaped like a heart.

When Avril Lavigne shared her engagement news with the world, it was learned that she got engaged almost a week ago, making the announcement even more exciting. I’ll always love you, Avril!” she wrote in French. Mars. 27th of March, 2022.” Before confirming that Avril and Mod were engaged on March 27th, she sent a romantic message that simply said, “Yes, I’ll love you forever.” As soon as the news of the couple’s engagement broke, celebrities and fans alike congratulated them. However, even her soon-to-be husband expressed his joy at her making the decision public. During a recent interview with People magazine, the pop-punk princess said that she wasn’t searching for a boyfriend when she met Derek Smith, aka Mod Sun.

A “break from males” is what she said she felt like she needed. ‘Then, two days later, everything changed!'” At the songwriting session where they first met, Lavigne remarked, “I simply followed [my] heart.” “It was the first time in my life that I thought I should be single,” she added. “I had just come out of a big relationship.” “A song was written by me and [Mod Sun]. We had a natural chemistry from the get-go. ‘Should you be doing this?’ I asked. It was a lot of fun, so I figured, ‘F—- it,’ and ran. ‘Life is short.’ Because I’m an Aquarius, my zodiac sign is the Libra. I am a huge fan of the emotion of love.” During the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist and Mod Sun made their red carpet debut as a pair.

Love Sux, Mod’s most recent album, was released in February, and he was featured on the 2021 single “Flames” and co-wrote and co-produced several tracks. She told PEOPLE in April 2021, “[We] developed an immediate connection from the first day in the studio.” As a musician and a producer, “He’s a master.” The two have been sighted on double dates with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, as well as on the red carpet at the 64th Grammy Awards, where Lavigne was a presenter.

Mod wished her a happy birthday in September by calling her “the love of my life” in an Instagram post. “Wishing you all the best on your special day, my angel, my soulmate, my life’s passion, and my absolute favorite person in the world. The most beautiful and graceful woman I have ever seen, you have made my fantasies come true in more ways than I can count “He wrote in the post’s caption. “You are my calming presence in the midst of the chaos and storm. You’re a fusion of elegance and rock ‘n’ roll.”