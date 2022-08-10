Bad and Crazy Kdrama Where to Watch? Where and How Can Stream Crazy and Bad?

South Korean television program Bad and Crazy is known in both Korean and Japanese as Baedeu aen Keureiji. It is directed by Yoo Seon-dong and co-produced by Studio Dragon and Mink Entertainment. The major cast members are Lee Dong-Wook, Wi Ha-Joon, Han Ji-Eun, and Cha Hak-Yeon.

In this Nintendo CultureWorks Media & iQIYI original serial, a talented but dishonest detective has his life turned upside down by an unidentified, vigilante force. It debuted on December 17, 2021, on tvN & iQIYI, and ran every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST) until January 28, 2022.

Cast

Ryu Soo-yeol/In Jae-hui is played by Lee Dong-Wook.

Young In Jae-hui as Nam Do-yoon

a dishonest police detective who later becomes a champion of justice. He has questionable ethics in addition to being skilled at his work. To succeed, he will do anything. He has received advancements in a short amount of time because of his aspirational nature. When K shows up, his peaceful life abruptly changes.

Ha-Joon as Wi

Helmet man with an extreme sense of fairness. He is a good man, but he’s also crazy. He always raises a fist in response to injustice.

as Lee Hui-gyeom, Han Ji-Eun

a member of the team investigating drug crimes. At the Mooi Police Department, Hee Kyum serves as a police lieutenant on the drug squad. In addition, she is a kind person who is passionate about what she does. She and Soo-Yeol previously dated.

She is a detective with a high passion index who applied to work in the drug investigation field so she could have the satisfaction of taking out the bad people. She is regarded as the “black sheep” of the family despite coming from a wealthy home and receiving a high education. Additionally, she and Soo Yeol frequently butt heads.

Crazy and Bad Plot Summary

The television series Bad and Crazy follows two police officers: one is a seasoned officer who engages in corruption, while the other is a youthful, brash, but upright officer. The program chronicles their exploits as they investigate crimes while presenting many themes, like corruption, heroism, morality, and more.

Where and How Can I Stream Crazy and Bad?

On December 17, 2021, the iQIYI streaming platform published the film Bad and Crazy. Download VPN services like Express VPN or Nord VPN if you’re in the US and choose South Korea or a few other Asian nations as your area.

Start watching the show right away by signing up for iQYI if you haven’t already. Three main subscription options are available from iQIYI: daily, monthly, and annual. Paying $6.99 and $69.99 each month and year, respectively, for the plans. You would receive Premium access as a result, and you could enjoy an ad-free viewing experience of the show.

Time and Date for the Episode

Totaling 12 episodes, Bad and Crazy. Each episode lasts approximately 65 to 75 minutes, or roughly 1 hour and 15 minutes. Every week at 22:40 KST, new episodes will debut on Friday and Saturday. The iQIYI platform has so far released episodes 1 and 2; episodes 3 and 4 are anticipated to appear on December 24 and 25. Fans are eager to see what this K-drama has in store for them in the next episodes after being incredibly thrilled by the show’s premiere.

Concerning Bad and Crazy

