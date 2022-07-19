Baddies South Where to Watch? Is Baddies South on Netflix or Prime Video?

The factual television program Baddies was developed by Natalie Nunn and Tanisha Thomas as a spinoff of the Oxygen program Bad Girls Club. On May 16, 2021, it was broadcast on Zeus Network. The second episode, titled Baddies South, began filming in multiple locations around the southern United States in April 2022. Browse the streaming services listed below if you’re interested in finding out Where to Watch Baddies South.

A trailer for Baddies South debuted on May 16, 2022. With the premiere date set for June 12, 2022, a full teaser was posted on June 5, 2022. It’s your time to view your preferred shows on a streaming device right now. Let’s start with the streaming services to learn more about where you may watch Baddies South. Invite your friends over so everyone may take advantage of the extensive entertainment.

Where to Watch Baddies South Season 2

Do you anticipate finding out where to watch Baddies South? I notice your eagerness, though. Therefore, let’s get started and discover something trendy about southern culture.

South Cast Baddies

Three new bad girls from the Oxygen series, including two from One Mo’ Chance and one from Blue Girls Club alongside Instagram model Anne Moore, are featured in the show. Only Christina Salgado and Natalie Nunn, two of the Baddies AGL bad girls, will reprise their roles in the second season.

The entire cast for The Baddies, Season 2 is listed below:

Nicole Nunn

S. E. Starr

Christopher Salgado

“Persuasion” Elliadria Griffin

Bri Walker, aka Briana

Gia, aka “Rollie Pollie,” Mayhem

Jela Lanier, Jelaminah

Rock, Christian

A. Moore

Slim

Is Baddies South on Netflix?

No, the Bad Girls spinoff series isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix’s vast library, but you can still watch a number of reality programs there, including Selling Sunset, Too Hot Too Handle Single’s Inferno, Love is Blind, Bling Empire, Squid Game, Queer Eye, The Circle, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Next in Fashion, Love on the Spectrum, etc.

At this time, streaming is not possible. To be notified as soon as it becomes available, add it to your Watchlist.

Is Baddies South available on Amazon Prime?

The Amazon Prime Video subscription excludes reality television programs. Therefore, those who have a current subscription to Prime Video will be unable to watch the series. The series is neither part of the Prime subscription, nor is it accessible in the VOD section, where you can only pay a fee to rent or buy it.

As an alternative, you may watch reality TV programs like Skulls & Roses, One Mic Stand, LOL, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournaments of Houses, America’s Next Top Model, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Pack, Tampa Baes, The Simple Life, Lovestruck High, etc. on the same streaming service.

Where do I find the Baddies South television series?

The original Zeus Network is currently the only place to watch the reality TV program Baddies South. If you want to view the series, you must subscribe to Zeus’ premium plan, which runs about $5.99 per month. You can also pay $59.99 for an annual subscription, which offers a 16 percent discount over the current monthly pricing.