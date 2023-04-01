Bailey Bass’s Role as Claudia Will Be Replaced in “Interview with The Vampire”.

According to a report from TVLine, Bass, who is known for playing Claudia on the program and in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, won’t be returning. Delainey Hayles, who is well-known in the UK for her work on Holby City, will take over the role.
According to reports, season 2’s filming would begin in Prague the following week. You shouldn’t be very surprised that the show’s new location is Europe given how season 1 concluded.
Why Is This Occurring, Then? Here Is Some of What Bass Said in A Statement:
I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire for the second season due to several unforeseen events. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and a fantastic journey. I wish Delainey luck as she takes over. I am excited to watch it.
Amc Added the Following in A Statement at The Same Time:
Bailey Bass, an accomplished actor, did a great job bringing Claudia’s character to life. Hayles will play Claudia in Season 2 for a variety of reasons. We are appreciative of Bailey’s amazing season one performance and want the best for her.
This news comes as a shock, especially since the cast of Interview with the Vampire is so dependent on a small number of talented actors. Yet, occasionally things do occur that are completely unexpected, so we will have to wait and see what transpires here in the end.
Let’s hope Hayles slays this character with her fantastic performance! We’re interested in learning more about what she has to offer.
