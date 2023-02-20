Lovers’ Conflicts! Bar Battles! The Biggest “Summer House” Feuds in History.

Increase the heat. The Summer House cast adds more drama and at least one new quarrel every year.

The series centers on a number of reality TV stars as they spend the summer together in the Hamptons. When it debuted in 2017, the first season introduced viewers to Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Everett Weston, Ashley Wirkus, Lauren Wirkus, and more.

With the popularity of the show growing, more and more people began to appear in the Hamptons, including Amanda Batula, Daniella Olivera, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen, and others.

Throughout time, the reality program invited a variety of additional Bravolebrities to appear as special guests during the summer season.

The format was modified for the fifth season to allow for filming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the entire six weeks that the ensemble was all living and quarantined together, a violent altercation between the cast members occurred, necessitating the intervention of crew members.

I believe that was one of the most terrible things I have ever seen. I know I’m being theatrical, but being together can be terrible, Danielle exclusively admitted to Us Weekly in February 2021.

We don’t leave each other, so a lot of what is said—or more importantly, what is not said—builds up over time. Everything sort of just bottles up, and the bubble suddenly bursts. It irked me. We had to put up with it even though it was the worst thing to be around.

Read More: Rihanna’s Quotations About Pregnancy and Desiring Children.

In the sixth season, Danielle later found herself embroiled in a contentious quarrel with Ciara, and things once more turned physical. After an Italian-themed meal, Ciarat’s sudden argument with the businessman escalated into one of the most frightening scenes of the season.

She flung the wine glass after the liquor was thrown, and it smashed into my chest. I’m thinking, What the f*ck? Are you kidding me, really? In December 2021, Danielle exclusively informed us.

The fact is that the next day, I noticed bruises that resembled mine, but Craig, who was present that weekend, exclaimed, “Oh my God, I dragged you away that forcefully.” No, the wine glass she hurled at me and broke my chest bone is what caused the marks. Not well. I’m not okay with it.

Read More: To Win Super Bowl Lvii, Kansas City Chiefs Defeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s a look back at some of the largest Summer House fights over the years, from lovers’ disputes to outright brawls.