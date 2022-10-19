One of Dc’s Twistiest Villains Would Return in The Batman Spinoff Movie Plans

The three-hour epic The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, offered some viewers more than simply a new perspective on the origin story of the Caped Crusader. Instead, it was Barry Keoghan’s unexpected appearance as the Joker.
It’s not that the film lacked villains; there were plenty of them, from well-known figures like the Riddler and the Penguin to John Turturro’s menacingly subtle performance as crime leader Carmine Falcone.
Even more so than the Dark Knight trilogy by the previous director, Christopher Nolan, Reeves took a shockingly realistic approach to Batman. How many of Batman’s infamously colorful rogues gallery could be described as fitting this style?
It turns out, more than you might anticipate. Reeves is one of many filmmakers presenting ambitious DC projects to Warner Bros., including The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Reeves, according to the publication, intends to create films “centered on Batman rogue s gallery, both established and more obscure, with characters ranging from the Scarecrow to Clayface to Professor Pyg.
” Although THR emphasizes that all of these projects are “in the very early stages of gestation,” it does make it clear that Reeves is referring to films and not an HBO Max series comparable to the planned Colin Farrell-led Penguin series.
