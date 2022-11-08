Bedevilled Is the Best Korean Horror Movie that No One Knows About.!

South Korean cinema has lately attracted much-deserved recognition from throughout the world for its distinctive fusions of the genre, social criticism, and unpredictability. While a number of well-known Korean movies, including Parasite, received a lot of attention outside, Jang Cheol-2010 soo’s film Bedevilled deserves greater praise. While Cheol-comedy-drama soo’s film is what made him most famous For every fan of the genre, Secretly, Greatly’s horror movie Bedevilledis a must-see. The difficulty in understanding South Korean horrors is that they frequently explore other powerful emotions besides terror. Sadness, hopelessness, remorse, and helplessness are included in this. They don’t frighten us in a way that makes us want to run away or fight. Instead, the movie’s themes make us reflect on our own behavior as well as society’s and the human condition. We are introduced to Hae-won (Ji Seong-won), a Seoul office worker, and Bok-nam (Seo Yeong-hie), a lifetime resident of a remote island called Mudo, in the film Bedevilled, which means to torment or harass. Bedevilled’s portrayal of misogyny, the futility of retaliation, and the repercussions of being a bystander are still very relevant today despite being more than ten years old. }).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });

The frantic sounds of Seoul’s nightlife may be heard as the film begins. The sounds of city traffic and regular people laughing merrily surround the scene. A cry is heard out of nowhere.

A woman begs one of the automobiles to intervene as she flees from being physically abused by a group of men. Hae-won, the driver, hastily rolls down her windows and pushes off. Hae-won is called into the police station a few days later as a witness to the crime, but she declines to cooperate since she finds the duty dull and doesn’t think it will have any impact on her.

Read More: What is the Omega Sapphire? Manifest Season 4 Part 1’s Finale Explanation

Hae-won, seeking an escape, chooses to take a vacation on her native island of Mudo, where she meets her buddy Bok-Nam, who ecstatically welcomes her. Bok-Nam takes Hae-won on a trip down memory lane, washing them both in a pond and having them touch a wooden frame with faded scrawlings of their names from their youth.

After a lengthy boat voyage to the island, Bok-Nam extends loving hospitality to Hae-won by preparing meals, hand-washing her clothes, and slipping a pillow under her head.

Bok-Nam is obviously nice, but she endures constant abuse from almost every islander. Mudo’s restrictive culture and archaic gender norms are reflections of how far away it is. Bok-Nam endures verbal and physical abuse from her husband and brother-in-law every day.

The island ladies also chastise Bok-Nam for not being a devout and devoted wife to her husband. Yeon-hee, Bok-daughter name who is in elementary school, is the center of the universe and her only solace. She imagines herself escaping to Seoul one day to open doors for Yeon-hee, much like she thinks Hae-won has done.

Bok-Nam begs Hae-won for help in leaving the island since she sees him as a devoted friend as well as a rescuer. Hae-won, however, dismisses her, leaving Bok-nam feeling heartbroken. Once again, Hae-won is given the chance to step in and stop a tragedy from worsening, but he declines under pressure from the locals and tries to flee the island without saying anything to Bok-nam because he doesn’t want to cope with the fallout.

As a result of this series of events, Bok-nam decides to take matters into her own hands, and the movie turns more toward Western concepts of terror and brutal, brutal retribution.

The saying “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for decent men to do nothing” perfectly describes the character Hae-won. She is indifferent to misery and prefers to ignore people who are in severe pain. She is essentially intended to represent the urban ennui commonly found in big cities like Seoul or New York. Cheol-soo deliberately presents Mudo island as a beautiful holiday spot with a small but close-knit community

We presume that Mudo will be a paradise because of this presumption and the fact that Hae-won was seeking a break from her hectic life in Seoul. Bok-everyday name’s agony on the island is gradually revealed, which starkly contrasts with the picturesque surroundings.

In the movie’s most crucial sequence, Hae-won sees the full force of Bok-violence, names but when the police show up, she lies and says she was asleep and didn’t see what happened. Bok-nam had just lost a close friend who she had looked to as a savior to deliver her from her agony on the island. Bok-nam goes insane and starts killing the islanders as a result of this defeat.

One of the things that make Hae-indifference won’s so unsettling and terrifying is the extremeness of treatment she received, even from other women. It’s challenging to imagine how someone could be so cold-hearted. The majority of the islanders are butchered by Bok-nam before Hae-won starts to actively address crises.

Read More: The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Italian Dream?

In media, we frequently see the effects of a character’s actions, but very rarely do we see a film that so completely examines the effects of inaction. But it becomes clear that what truly separates humans from other animals is not just the degree of cruelty we are capable of, but also the lengths to which we are ready to cover up that brutality.

Hae-won names the perpetrators of the brutal attack and murder we saw at the beginning of Bedevilled as she learns the repercussions of her inactivity after Bok-nam is killed in the massacre.

As soon as she gets back home, Bok-unsent name’s letters requesting assistance are read the woman. She reads through each before laying one on its side and casting a disappointed glance upward. The scene shifts to the exterior of the island, which is now entirely deserted, as she lies on the ground.