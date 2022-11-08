Bedevilled Is the Best Korean Horror Movie that No One Knows About.!

South Korean cinema has lately attracted much-deserved recognition from throughout the world for its distinctive fusions of the genre, social criticism, and unpredictability.
While a number of well-known Korean movies, including Parasite, received a lot of attention outside, Jang Cheol-2010 soo’s film Bedevilled deserves greater praise. While Cheol-comedy-drama soo’s film is what made him most famous For every fan of the genre, Secretly, Greatly’s horror movie Bedevilledis a must-see.
The difficulty in understanding South Korean horrors is that they frequently explore other powerful emotions besides terror. Sadness, hopelessness, remorse, and helplessness are included in this. They don’t frighten us in a way that makes us want to run away or fight. Instead, the movie’s themes make us reflect on our own behavior as well as society’s and the human condition.
We are introduced to Hae-won (Ji Seong-won), a Seoul office worker, and Bok-nam (Seo Yeong-hie), a lifetime resident of a remote island called Mudo, in the film Bedevilled, which means to torment or harass. Bedevilled’s portrayal of misogyny, the futility of retaliation, and the repercussions of being a bystander are still very relevant today despite being more than ten years old.
