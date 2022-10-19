The Best Werewolf-Based Horror Films.!

It seems that high-profile werewolf movies are in short supply these days, does t it? When you’re talking horror movies, there s plenty of zombies to be had, vampires aren t going anywhere (and judging by what we’re seeing on TV, they’re back in the biggest of ways), and slasher films will always come back into fashion.

But werewolves? They’re not so lucky. Maybe it’s because they seem to require a little more of a budget, and some proper special effects wizardry to make those transformations really pop.

CGI werewolves just won’t cut it. And then there’s always the question of just how different you can really make any given werewolf story from the classics of yore. Marvel’sWerewolf by Nightjust did something really cool, but that’s a TV special and not really a feature film.

There have been a few signs of furry life recently, with fare likeWolfcop,Late Phases, andWerewolves Withinstarting to pop up around the various full moons. But it feels like it’s been ages since we’ve had a true golden age of werewolf movies. What do you call a batch of werewolf movies, anyway? Should we call them a pack?

Anyway, here are 13 distinctly different werewolf movies, each with something to offer, whether it’s incredible transformations, gratuitous gore, unsettling imagery, or just a genuinely different take on the cinematic lycanthrope. Let us know your favorites, too!

Cursed

Wes Cravenpresents…a werewolf movie that is a pretty unsubtle metaphor for adolescence, sex, and STDs.

Cursedis an utterly ridiculous film, apparently edited with a hatchet, that boasts some decent special effects. There’s also a far more watchable unrated version available for the home releases.

Wolf Guy

So why the hell didCursedeven make the cut? Simple…it contains the single most hilarious scene of an enraged werewolf flipping the bird that has ever been put on screen. It makes the previous 70 minutes or so totally worth it. –Mike Cecchini

La Noche de Walpurgis aka The Werewolf vs. The Vampire Woman (1970)

A Sonny Chiba werewolf movie! Do we need to say more? Well, just in case we do, this delightful Japanese genre gem was directed by Kazuhiko Yamaguchi and stars Chiba as the last of a family of werewolves.

Thanks to his innate wolfy powers he has a skill for detective work and it draws him into a shocking and surreal conspiracy that takes him through the darkest parts of Tokyo’s criminal underworld. This is a cult movie in the truest sense with ambitious storytelling, radical practical work, and a concept so wild most people wouldn’t believe it’s real. – Rosie Knight

Why is this one essential, especially when most of it plays more like a vampire film than a werewolf one? Well, it s that rare werewolf gem, the werewolf with a heart of gold flick. Sure, most folks afflicted with lycanthropy are tortured, good people at heart…they don t WANT to turn into ravenous lupine-killing machines every time the moon is full.

I Was a Teenage Werewolf

But Waldemar Daninsky (played by-horror great Paul Naschy, and this is the FOURTH film in the seemingly endless Dalninsky werewolf franchise!) decides to make the best of his situation and take out the vampiric Countess Darvula de Nadasdy. Atmospheric, bloody, and with a soundtrack that sounds like outtakes from earlyPink Floydrecords, this one is a fine way to waste a full moon. –MC

Werewolves and teens, are there any groups as tortured and alienated? Larry Talbot pleads with his father to silver-cane him so he won t kill again in The Wolf Man, while James Dean grapples with his weak dad s lapel in rebel Without a Cause.

Michael Landon s troublemaking Tony Rivers put it all together in the first motion picture to use the word teenage in its title. I Was A Teenage Werewolfmay seem like a juvenile delinquent satire that goes too far, too fast, and leaves too few good-looking corpses, but it was scary enough to terrorize the kids of Stephen King sIt.

The Wolfman (2010)

Landon s performance alone makes it a must-see. Atmospherically photographed and internally anguished, the young high school outsider undergoes guidance counselor-grade hypnotherapy to fit in and awakens a lone wolf in a letterman s jacket. That s why we’ll never forget the leader of the pack. Bonus points for funMST3Kepisode, too! –Tony Sokol

Despite getting a hard time from critics Joe Johnston’s The Wolfman(a remake of the classic wolf Man film from 1941 starring Lon Chaney Jr.) deserves a second look. While guilty of some bizarre performances from Benicio del Toro and Anthony Hopkins, the film boasts some terrific Universal-style atmosphere and some great old-school Rick Baker werewolf make-up.

Bad Moon

Those long shadows, run-down castles full of cobwebs, and moonlit forests, Universal hallmarks and homages to be sure, got enough blood, spatter, and decapitations added to the mix to make Hammer Films proud (and then some!). Danny Elfman s great (if controversial and possibly incomplete) old-school monster movie score completes the picture, and it s a fun late October treat, despite the ill-advised final act. –MC

This underseen and underappreciated ’90s oddity is a wild ride and one of the best werewolf movies you’ve ever seen. It’s been a while since Janet saw her photojournalist brother Ted. But after a strange excursion in Nepal, he returns home and is soon staying with Janet and her son.

Curse of the Werewolf

This low-key chiller plays like an enjoyable domestic thriller with a supernatural twist. And like every good ’90s horror movie it has some really rad practical effects. So grab your best flannel shirt, and some popcorn, and get ready to howl at the moon! –RK

Setting the film in Spain in the 1700s is an odd enough choice for a werewolf flick, which traditionally seems more at home in northern and eastern European locales. And with its really, really extended werewolf origin storyCurse of the Werewolfsure takes its sweet, hairy time.

Wolf

So why is it here? Simple. Makeup. The werewolf design in this film takes a page from Jack Pierce’s wolf Manplaybook and then bulks it up, turning Oliver Reed into an imposing beast, with plenty of blood dripping from his mouth. Still, this one has a strangely low body count for a Hammer film, but as the legendary horror studio s only forays into the werewolf legend, it absolutely makes the cut. –MC

Three names add up to whyWolf, a sometimes unremarkable film, make the cut: Rick Baker, Jack Nicholson, and Ennio Morricone…

Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man

not necessarily in that order. This is one of those slow-turn werewolf movies, where the unfortunate lycanthrope starts off by exhibiting some relatively minor changes before the full-on change happens, and in the meantime, we get some subtle (yet utterly convincing!) Rick Baker’s make-up is put on display.

Lycanthropy as a puberty metaphor is as common as dirt, but lycanthropy as a midlife crisis metaphor? Seems legit. We can forgive the ending (which is, admittedly, crapola) simply because it s great to have our suspicions confirmed and to see Jack Nicholson drop the facade that he s a mere mortal and just become the werewolf we ve all known that he is for years. Seriously…does anybody think this one was a hard sell for ol Jack? –MC

The Company of Wolves

Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Manis the direct sequel to Universal s iconic 1941The Wolf Man starring Lon Chaney Jr. as well as hosts of Frankenstein(which also saw Chaney in the lead…as the Frankenstein monster this time). While it s certainly not the finest entry in the Universal horror catalog, it s notable for Larry Talbot s resurrection, and another tormented, miserable, put-this-poor-bastard-out-of-his-misery performance by Chaney as Talbot looks for a way to end his tortured existence.

Dog Soldiers

If the plight of those cursed with lycanthropy is t obvious enough to you, look at it this way: Larry Talbot was quite happy to consult with Doctor Ludwig Fuckin’ Frankenstein just so he could die in peace. Bela Lugosi in the Frankenstein monster makeup completes the utterly bonkers picture. –MC

Neil Jordan s second film (a decade or so before he went in with the fanged set for an interview With The Vampire) is an eerie, surprisingly gory take on the Little Red Riding Hood story…with extra red and werewolves a-plenty.

Bonus points for the inclusion of batman(1989) production designer Anton Furst and his foggy, claustrophobic fairy tale forest. Based on Angela Carter s short story, The Company of Wolves is fraught with symbolism and portent… but does t skimp on the skin-shedding body horror when it s time to make the switch from human to wolf. –MC

Ginger Snaps

Dog Soldiers essentially eight of the Living Dead-style stay in the cabin while the monsters swarm outside pieces of horror. But with werewolves. And soldiers. And some genuinely cringe-inducing bits of gore (the disembowelment scene and subsequent surgery spring immediately to mind). We dig into the complete history of the film and its gory mix of action, horror, and humor right here.

Ah, but there s more to it than that. The creepy and awkward “tall werewolf” designs add to the beast that walks on two legs vibe, and the film displays an atypical sense of humor, tempering its violence with the barest hint of Looney Tunes at just the right moments. There s no tortured soul-searching here, just lycanthropic madness at its most mindless…and fun. –MC

Werewolf of London

The only thing more ferocious than a werewolf is a teenage girl. Combine the two and you get Ginger Snaps. This cult Canadian movie from director John Fawcett sees Katherine Isabelle s Ginger get bitten by a Werewolf on the day of her first period, turning her feral, sexual, and extremely powerful, while her sister Brigitte (Emily Perkins) desperately searches for an antidote.

Ginger is the fear of young women made flesh, where menstrual blood and unsightly hair on a gorgeous teen is as terrifying and confusing as her sudden desire to kill. It s subversive and it s funny, while Ginger s relationship with Bea is genuinely moving too.

The Howling

Bonus points for making parents’ groups uncomfortable around the time of its release! We wrote about how ginger Snapsexplores the horror of young womanhood right here. –Rosie Fletcher

It took a little longer for Hollywood to catch on to the appeal of werewolves, and despite successful (and closely bunched) Dracula and Frankenstein films from Universal in 1931, Werewolf of Londondidn t go on the prowl until 1935.

When folks think about the classic Universal Monster lineup, they inevitably think of Lugosi s Dracula, Karloff s Frankenstein, and Chaney s Wolf Man as the unholy trinity. The thing is, Henry Hull beat ol Lon to the punch by a solid six years. Featuring make-up by Jack Pierce (he of Frankenstein, not to mention 1941 self-Man fame), Hull s werewolf boasts a Tibetan origin, a massive underbite, and a progressively more beastly transformation throughout the film. –MC

The Wolf Man

Joe Dante s hip, a self-aware adaptation of Gary Brandner s novel is about as much fun as you’re likely to have on any given full moon. Worth it for all the wolf and horror in-jokes scattered throughout the film alone (including cameos from Roger Corman and famous Monsters of Filmland editor Forrest J. Ackerman), The Howlingultimately delivers even more via Pino’s note-perfect classic horror movie score and Rob’s impressive pre-CGI make-up effects.

The Howlingmay be a product of its cultural moment with its digs at a new age, post-hippie California culture, but it s also a love letter to the werewolf movies of the past and a fine horror film in its own right. You can skip the sequels. OK, maybe you should watch bowling II. Or maybe not. Your call. –MC

Even a man who is pure of heart, and says his prayers by night, may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms, and the autumn moon is bright.

An American Werewolf in London

For that poem alone, The Wolf Man would earn its place in the pantheon of films about lycanthropy.

The Wolf Man, despite a rather glacial pace at the outset, owes it all to Lon Chaney Jr and Claude Raines’s sympathetic performances, Jack Pierce s iconic makeup, and the incredible score, which is one of the best you’ll find in monster movies! For a film that does t feature a single on-camera man-to-wolf transformation, The Wolf Manis still the template by which most others are judged.

And from a modern standpoint, keep in mind that the Wolf Man created the very first cinematic universe. –MC

There are plenty of individual elements that make an American Werewolf in London the indispensable werewolf movie. The fantastic retro rock n roll soundtrack of songs about the moon, the traditional horror movie elements, the Universal atmosphere during the opening sequence (that it subverts with humor), and the smart, lively script.

But when it comes right down to it, we can boil this all down to one scene. Thanks to the (well-deserved) Oscar-winning makeup effects by the legendary Rick Baker, David s first complete transformation into a beast is done completely on-camera, with every agonizing moment, from head to toe (and his horrific screams) set to the soothing sounds of Sam Cooke.