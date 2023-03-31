Big Brother Canada 11: Was Hope Sent Away from The House by Letter?

The top equation for tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 show was Hope’s letter from home, even though there were many other equations as well. Was it sufficient to get him kicked out of the game? That was undoubtedly the worst outcome he could experience as a result of everything.

Of course, it is important to point out that the letter’s actual contents were not particularly contentious. Zach claimed in the diary room that it was merely a supportive note from his girlfriend. Also, Zach has been aware of it for a week, indicating that he only brings it up when it helps him in the game. People may be angry about Hope, but they should also be angry about how this was taken advantage of.

There is some untidy stuff all over this place. Furthermore, it was ludicrous for Ty and Zach to flip out over Hope not using the Veto. Why would he want to do that and possibly make himself homeless?

As Hope is merely a young man looking for a remembrance of someone from home, we genuinely believe that Zach and Ty fared much worse than Hope. (It appears to have arrived with some of his belongings in one of his socks.)

So What Happened?

We did, however, learn formally that the letter contained no content that was debatable. He didn’t gain an undue advantage from it. He was nonetheless penalized by being disqualified from running for the next Head of Household and losing his vote.

Zach could have been punished for keeping the letter a secret, but that didn’t happen, and he was still furious by the outcome to the point that he vowed to resign. Meanwhile, everyone else in the game was sent letters from their relatives.

