Big Brother Canada 11: Why Did Zach Neilson Leave the Competition?

After tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, it was confirmed Zach Neilson had decided to leave the competition.

Why did he do this, then? So, a long series of circumstances led to it. Even though he was punished severely for receiving a letter from the outside world, he believed that Hope should have also received severe punishment. He was declared unable to partake in the following Head of Household competition after losing his weekly eviction vote. Ty and Zach both expressed great displeasure at the fact that everyone else received letters to level the playing field.

Here’s the thing: according to the guidelines, you were expected to report problems to Big Brother right away. Zach is accused of not having followed all necessary protocols himself. That wasn’t what he did. He held off for a whole week, and in some ways, it seemed (at least figuratively) as though his punishment was to watch everyone else receive letters.

Zach is free to do whatever he pleases, including leaving the game before a probable eviction rather than do so. We don’t believe that anything he did over the last several days helped his performance or the way the general public views him as a player. We don’t anticipate anyone in production receiving an invitation to return anytime soon.

Zach believed that this was a principle-based resignation since he believed that a direct breach of the law deserved a greater penalty. He wanted to go of his own volition when that didn’t happen and his fate was sealed. Despite how chaotic the show was, it is rather straightforward.

Also Checkout: Who Is Kristen Stewart Engaged to ? After Two Years of Dating, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Got Engaged!

The Final Twist

Ty eventually decided to stay, even though it appeared like Zach and Ty would part ways. Given all that has happened, we’re not sure how good of a shot he has, but this is a long and difficult game.

With that, another week of turmoil in the home is anticipated; there is a lot to get ready for.

RelatedLearn more about Big Brother Canada, including Vanessa’s elimination from the competition.

Also Checkout: Who Is Steve O Engaged To? Steve-O Is Engaged to Lux Wright, Jackass Star! All About His Proposal!

Were You Shocked to See Zach Quit Big Brother Canada 11?

Make sure to share in the comments straight away! Once you’ve done that, make sure to check back frequently for additional updates.