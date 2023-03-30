Big Brother Canada 11: Will Hope Be Eliminated from The Competition?

Could Hope be eliminated from Big Brother Canada 11 tonight on Global? Just in case there wasn’t enough drama already.

Let’s just say we now have a better understanding of why we won’t be receiving Digital Dailies this week. Hope experienced an unusual incident in which he gave Ty something, but what was it? an email? Does it have the potential to result in his elimination from the contest? The situation is already quite chaotic and disorganized, and we are naturally left with no choice except to conjecture.

Oh, and Arisa Cox also hinted on Twitter that tomorrow’s program would be even more tumultuous and crazy. To top it all off, Vanessa has left the game, despite her social media profiles deceiving us into believing she was still there.

At least this week isn’t dull, though we wish there were feeds available.

Will Hope Get Disqualified?

We can’t see if this was a letter that he gave to Ty. Although it’s against the rules, is written communication a valid reason to get kicked out? Unless there is some extreme line that is crossed with it, we don’t believe so. We also don’t know if the producers would be pushing it in such a way if this were anything extremely important. Hope might face a variety of penalties in the game.

Given that Zach was recently nominated by Head of Household Kuzie, which means he might be eliminated from the competition after only a few weeks, something happening to Hope at this moment would be soul-crushing. In comparison to Santina, who may have won an HoH but hasn’t proven to be as effective at managing other players, he poses a much greater threat. (Of course, even if Zach stays, we still believe his end could be near.)

For the time being, let’s just state that there are a TON of potential directions and no genuine solutions.

Do You Think that Hope Could Be Disqualified from Big Brother Canada 11?

Please share with us in the comments! Come back for additional updates after you’ve completed that.