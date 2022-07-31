Big Mouth Kdrama Where to Watch? Disney+ Hotstar to Stream New Korean Series ‘Big Mouth’!

Yoona from Girls’ Generation has drawn notice in her role as the lead actress alongside Lee Jongsuk. The multi-talented SM Entertainment star has previously won over fans with a variety of roles in programs including Love Rain, Prime Minister & I, The K2, The King in Love, and Hush. With programs like Pinocchio, W, While You Were Sleeping, and Romance Is A Bonus Book, Lee Jongsuk has become one of the most recognizable faces in a Korean drama for more than a decade.

Release Date and Time of Big Mouth Across the World

On July 29 at 9.50 PM KST/8.50 AM ET, MBC will air the first episode of the Korean drama Big Mouth.

The drama will eventually be accessible in many nations with subtitles on Disney+. Visit Disney+ Hotstar to see the first episode.

Disney+ Hotstar to stream new Korean series ‘Big Mouth’

NOIDA: Disney+ On July 29, Lee Jong-suk, I’m Yoon-ah, and Kim Joo-hun will appear in the South Korean television series Big Mouth, which will be available on Hotstar. Indians are now watching videos in South Korea, a neighboring Asian nation, in addition to Hindi, English, and local languages. The investments firms are making in these witty and enjoyable shows and films prove that they have found an audience.

The launch of a new service called Korean Drama Active, which will be accessible on DishTV and D2H platforms and allows customers access to premium Korean drama content dubbed in Hindi, was announced by direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd in 2020.

Spanish, Korean, and Japanese titles drive the highest viewing for American streaming service Netflix in India, followed by English and regional language material. In India’s Top 10 series list when it debuted in March 2020, the second season of the zombie story Kingdom was. The India Top 10 overall and series lists have included Korean shows like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Crash Landing on You. Local streaming providers like MX Player also claim that Korean material, particularly dramas like Rich Man, King’s Love, and 1 percent of Something, has been a major driver for the international category.

Due to their shared cultural heritage serving as a relatability element, Asian countries have seen a significant increase in the number of fans of Korean content. K-dramas are now available on many platforms than Netflix.

Cast and Plot

Big Mouth tells the tale of Park Chang-ho, a lawyer renowned by the moniker “Big Mouth,” and was written by Kim Ha Ram and directed by Oh Chung Hwan. Unfortunately, he is mistaken for “Big Mouse,” a cunning scam artist, due to an unlucky circumstance.

As Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk’s first appearance has startled audiences. The actor delivers one of his toughest performances to date, and the contrast between Big Mouth and Big Mouse in the drama demonstrates his range as an actor.

Yoona plays Go Mi-ho, Chang-devoted ho’s wife, who is a nurse and, like the former, is unyielding. According to a report from Korea, Yoona will show a new aspect of her acting in the drama as she fully commits to the role. Kim Joo Hun, the ambitious mayor of Gucheon from the dramas Now, We Are Breaking Up and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Ok Ja-Yeon, Do-wife ha’s Hyun Joo-hee, the head of Gucheon Hospital, and other well-known k-drama cast members make up the drama’s supporting cast.

Where Can I See Big Mouth

MBC, the national broadcaster of South Korea, will air Lee Jongsuk’s Big Mouth. A handful of nations provide Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar for international viewers to watch the drama.