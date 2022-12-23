The Rock Discusses Black Adam’s Role in Upcoming Dc Films: What to Know.!

a shift in the agenda. Just two months after his debut movie reached cinemas, Dwayne The Rock Johnson offered a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the DC Universe, and it’s not exactly good news.

Black Adam will not be in their initial chapter of storytelling, James Gunn and I connected, and the Red Notice star, 50, penned in a detailed message through Instagram on Tuesday, December 20.

However, it has been decided by DC and Seven Bucks to keep looking at the best applications of Black Adam in upcoming DC Multiverse chapters.

In late October, DC Studios selected Gunn, 56, and Peter Safran as co-chairmen and chief executive officers. They have been very clear that the DCU will alter in recent weeks. Black Adam 2 doesn’t initially appear to be part of those adjustments.

James and I have been friends for a long time, and we have always supported one another. It’s still the same, and I’ll continue to support DC (and Marvel) in their pursuit of victory.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The founder of Teremana Tequila stated, “I have a pretty thick skin, and you can always count on me to be direct with my words.” These choices were made by James and DC leadership to reflect their creative interpretation of DCU. After 15 years of nonstop effort, Black Adam was ultimately produced with a great deal of appreciation, humility, and love. We did quite well.

Johnson’s statement was retweeted by Gunn, who added, “I love @TheRock and I’m always interested to see what he and Seven Bucks do next.” Can’t wait to work with you soon.

Following the titular figure, who had divine abilities, was Black Adam. He was held captive for 5,000 years and has come back to exact his vengeance. At the international box office, the movie brought in about $391 million. According to some accounts Black Adam needed to generate $600 million in revenue to cover its marketing expenses. On December 7, Johnson stated on Twitter that the movie is anticipated to be profitable.

I held off on sharing this fantastic #BlackAdam news until I had confirmation from the funders that our movie will PROFIT between $52M and $72M. Fact. At the time, he tweeted, “At over $400M worldwide, we are creating our new franchise step by step (first Captain America made $370M) for the DC future.