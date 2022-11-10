Black Panther 2: Which Marvel Movies Should You Watch to Get the Full Experience?

Marvel Studios and possibly the superhero genre as a whole experienced a paradigm shift with the release of the first Black Panther film.
It’s unlikely that even Disney expected Black Pantherto open north of $200 million or that it would go on to become the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Black Panther was released in February and (at least in the minds of some fans) in the shadow of what was the latest Avengers movie.
However, we are now in the shadow of a genuine, regal MCU film. Nevertheless, the path leading up to its sequel has been troubled by tragedy.
What became Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may not have been exactly what director and co-writer Ryan Coogler had in mind when he first began writing it, but it undoubtedly changed in the wake of the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of just 43 after a protracted, secret battle with cancer.
