Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Why Didn’t the Avengers Attend T’challa’s Funeral

The Avengers have vanished. That query can become incredibly irritating very quickly for followers of shared universe fiction. For seasoned fans, the answer is clear: somewhere else. It makes sense for people unfamiliar with the idea to ponder where other characters might be.

Worrying excessively about things like what Thor is doing while Doctor Strange is fighting the Scarlet Witch or why Ant-Man was never any good

Distracting from the main hero’s story is Shang-Chistop the bus, which is running amok through San Francisco. Simply enjoy Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, and let the other heroes worry about themselves.

That being said, it does make sense for characters to run into one another on specific occasions, like the Tony Stark funeral in Avengers: Endgame where T’Challa and the other main heroes went. Even though that sequence was undoubtedly spectacular, the burial scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is far superior.

In Wakanda’s capital city, director Ryan Coogler flies his camera around to capture the contrasts on display: the citizens’ bright colors are emphasized by the royal family’s white funeral attire, and the mourners’ dejected expressions are counterbalanced by those who are commemorating T’Challa’s life. Even the most seasoned shared-universe enthusiast feels as though something is lacking in spite of all of these beautiful sights.

Why Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler Avoided the Avengers

The real explanations for the Avengers’ absence are likely quite commonplace. Even while the Marvel Cinematic Universe is spectacular and innovative, it is still a creation of the film industry. Any cameo necessitates the use of attorneys, contracts, and schedules—all of which are quite expensive.

Disney intended to spend that money on Endgame as a saga finale rather than on more typical films. Kevin Feige, the head of the MCU, tends to use his actors’ contracts sparingly and only when necessary.

Why the Avengers Couldn’t Come to T’Challa’s Funeral

More importantly, the directors most likely did not want to detract from the present. While viewers may be watching the funeral of fictitious King T’Challa of Wakanda, we’re actually experiencing a sense of celebration for Chadwick Boseman, an incredibly gifted actor who was tragically gone too soon. Nate Moore, the film’s producer, has expressed concerns about using too many appearances from Marvel because of this. Not a time for fans to geek out, the moment needed to be solemn, joyous, and respectful.

Although the movie doesn’t go into detail, it is easy to see why the Avengers didn’t attend T’Challa’s funeral. The main explanation is that, at least officially, there aren’t any Avengers at the moment.

What’s more, individuals who spent the most time with T’Challa have vanished from the face of the earth. In Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff and T’Challa formed their first on-screen friendship. However, both of these pro-registration heroes—along with Iron Man and Vision—have passed away. Only War Machine and Spider-Man are left of that bunch.

War Machine wouldn’t be allowed to attend the funeral because he represents the U.S. government, which is attempting to invade Wakanda in order to obtain its Vibranium supplies, and poor Peter couldn’t afford a flight to Wakanda even if people knew who he was after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Avengers: Infinity War, T’Challa helped his fellow heroes mend some fences and even used Wakanda’s abundant resources to hold off Thanos’ armies as Shuri attempted to take the Mind Stone from Vision. But once more, almost all of the warriors that battled alongside Wakanda have been rendered inactive. Most certainly still alive, Steve Rogers is quite retired.

Thor, who only arrived for the final battle, and the Guardians are both in outer space. Although the precise timeline for Wakanda Forever is a little hazy, it’s possible that T’Challa’s burial took place as Bruce Banner was returning to Sakaar. Wanda Maximoff spent the majority of her time with Shuri in the lab, but if she weren’t abducting a town, on the loose, or dead, she would probably be invited.

Captain America still represents the United States, even though Sam Wilson will be a far different version of the character than his nation wants, and, like Rhodey, won’t be allowed at the funeral.

Wakanda and the Rest of the World

Finally, there is Bucky. None of the heroes are as familiar with Wakanda as the Winter Soldier, who stayed there after the Civil War while undergoing deprogramming.

In addition, Bucky owes the Wakandans a duty of gratitude for healing him and giving him a new arm despite the fact that he was responsible for King T’Chaka’s demise. Sam and he freed Zemo, although Wakanda disapproves, as we saw in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ayo made it obvious that the nation would remember his transgression.

Leaving aside all of these explanations, there may be one very straightforward explanation for the absence of costumed attendees. Wakanda has been an exclusive nation for a significant portion of its history. T’Challa changed that isolationism and emerged on the international stage as a result of Nakia’s influence and his encounter with Killmonger.

What then happened right away? Numerous Wakandans perished when the Avengers engaged Thanos in battle. Western countries started attacking Wakanda in an effort to find vibranium. A disease claimed T’Challa’s life.

Wakanda has paid a high price for sharing itself with the world, as Queen Ramonda makes plain in the scathing speeches she gives, and the world has only retaliated by demanding more.

In other words, the Wakandans have no compelling reason to invite anyone from outside the nation to share in their king’s celebration and grief. The Avengers’ absence highlights the core issues of Wakanda Forever as the nation determines their place in the Marvel Universe.