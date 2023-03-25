Blue Bloods Is Likely to Get a 14th Season, But The Cast Is Said to Be Taking a Pay Cut.

We got an amazing indication today, just in case you needed further confirmation that Blue Bloods will be renewed for Season 14 on CBS.

Deadline reports that in order to renew the police drama for another season, both the producers and the cast have agreed to take wage cuts. This is a show that has seen some budget cuts in recent years due to the drop in live viewing.

It has a sizable cast, which may be quite expensive, and that’s before even bringing up the hundreds of extras or the expenses associated with filming in New York City. Over time, all of this tends to accumulate.

The alleged wage decrease is a kind gesture by some of the show’s more prominent stars, as it further demonstrates their dedication to keeping it on television for the long term. It also gives us a little more optimism that we might get a season 15 or, at the at least, that these cuts will result in less drastic ones elsewhere, like the complete removal of one or two actors from the program.

While there isn’t a 100% guarantee that we will learn more about season 14 at this time, we believe an official renewal will be revealed within the next several weeks. Just keep an eye out for it and bear in mind that CBS will air another program the following week.

Will the conclusion of the series include a major cliffhanger? Since this program isn’t exactly known for that, it’s unlikely; we’ll be content with anything that paves the way for the future.

What Are You Most Excited to See when It Comes to Blue Bloods Season 14 on CBS Down the Road?

