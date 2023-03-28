More on Peter Herrmann’s Comeback in Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 16.

As many of you are probably already aware, Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 will air on CBS on Friday. That also implies that Peter Herrmann’s Jack Boyle will get another opportunity to be seen!

It seems obvious at this point that Bridget Moynahan’s Erin is having one of her best seasons yet. She’s got the unusually super-serialized plot on this program, and we’ve had a chance to watch her explore running for DA. We’ve also frequently had the chance to run into her ex-husband in the meantime. Herrmann is not a series regular and is frequently in demand, so we haven’t always had that.

What then prompts his return to the program this week? An excerpt from the official summary follows: When Erin is charged with encouraging [an ex-colleague to commit suicide], she teams up with Anthony and her ex-husband Jack Boyle Peter Hermann ).

Another indication of how much they care about her is the fact that Jack and Anthony are working together directly with her. Sure, we’ve seen Jack clash with her before, but that was usually to further a particular case. He genuinely wants the best for her, and he most definitely doesn’t want her under any of these circumstances.

Also, it has been well-established at this time how protective Anthony is of Erin. He has demonstrated a willingness to do whatever he can to advance her career, even if they have had their fair share of disagreements. Even though the topic at hand is undoubtedly serious, these three people could engage in a variety of banter.

It would be lovely if Herrmann appeared in the season finale, so we’re personally crossing our fingers that this isn’t the last time we see him this season. It is something we desire right now.

