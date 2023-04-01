Blue Bloods Season 14 Renewal: Donnie Wahlberg Speaks Out!

For those who haven’t already heard the wonderful news, Blue Bloods season 14 will air on CBS soon! Isn’t that reason for the celebration?

Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the actors are returning, which is one of the things that make us the happiest; in fact, there are rumors that they all took pay cuts to make sure that the program would continue and the staff would have jobs. It serves as just another illustration of how closely bonded everyone is behind the scenes. They are more than simply a regular dinnertime family that you see every week.

So what is Donnie’s current opinion on the renewal? The actor and New Kids on the Block member made it plain in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he has a lot to be thankful for:

You know, I’m just extremely appreciative. To be doing so many things I love to do is truly unbelievable. I’ve been in my band for close to 40 years, or thirty or so years, and I’ve been performing this show for 13 years. I’m incredibly appreciative of everything.

I have a fantastic cast that has grown to become family, a fantastic crew, and so many devoted viewers and admirers. So rather than feeling relieved, I sometimes have to pinch myself and wonder how this happened. Being able to do the things I love to do after all these years and having so much pleasure while doing them makes me feel very happy and appreciative. Growing up, I dreamed of finding a way to be able to do them.

When will season 14 premiere?

So let’s hope you’re a pretty patient person. The consensus here is that new episodes will start airing in the autumn based on what we’ve seen CBS do in the past. We don’t anticipate any significant changes.

After all, this is one of the only programs out there whose constancy is one of its greatest assets! Knowing what you will receive week in and week out is actually rather great.

RelatedRead more about Blue Bloods season 14 news, including the cast pay cut stated above.

How excited are you to know already about a Blue Bloods season 14 renewal?

Post some of your comments on it below! Once you’ve done that, keep in mind to return for additional updates.